7 rustic yet modern kitchen sinks for your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify KitchenSinks & taps
Loading admin actions …

In this edition of homify, we look at some fantastic modern kitchen ideas, but the difference is that these kitchens have incorporated some amazing rustic style in the form of the kitchen sink. It’s a great way to add some personality and charm to your home. Adding a stylish sink to your kitchen could just be the way to make your home more elegant and chic. But, let’s explore these 7 kitchens for some design inspiration!

1. Country elegance

View from the Utility PAN|brasilia UK Ltd Kitchen
PAN|brasilia UK Ltd

View from the Utility

PAN|brasilia UK Ltd
PAN|brasilia UK Ltd
PAN|brasilia UK Ltd

This kitchen is simple and unbelievable, the wooden cabinets, rustic countertops and raw stone sink is the perfect combination. Every aspect of this gorgeous kitchen has been planned, and the chosen faucet definitely adds to the rustic style that makes this kitchen authentic.

2. The minimalist

Tribo, Melissa vilar Melissa vilar KitchenSinks & taps Ceramic White
Melissa vilar

Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar
Melissa vilar

There are people that spend every extra moment of their lives in the kitchen, while there are others that hardly spend any time in the kitchen and would opt for a minimalist and flawless style choice such as this.

3. Go geometric

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop AD3 Design Limited KitchenSinks & taps
AD3 Design Limited

Sink with drain grooves on the worktop

AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited
AD3 Design Limited

If you like the idea of a double sink, but want something different with varying heights to serve different purposes in your kitchen, then this sink is a fascinating choice. It’s quirky and stylish too!

4. Some space

homify KitchenSinks & taps
homify

homify
homify
homify

There’s nothing more sensational then a practical and functional modern kitchen that is spacious and comfortable, and the architects of this home ensured that the kitchen is full of rustic style and classic neutral colours.

5. The wow workbench

OLMO, MANOTECA MANOTECA KitchenSinks & taps
MANOTECA

MANOTECA
MANOTECA
MANOTECA

This kitchen island is original and traditional in design, it’s made from an old workbench that has been fitted with a sink. How’s that to make a statement in your fantastic and cosy kitchen?

6. Something curvy

『家』 から、暮らしを彩る 『小物』 まで、 家の全てを『旅する木』で！！, 家具工房旅する木 家具工房旅する木 KitchenSinks & taps
家具工房旅する木

家具工房旅する木
家具工房旅する木
家具工房旅する木

There is something undeniably stylish about this curvy kitchen island and sink area. The light wood is friendly and warm, while the steel sink is an easy to maintain yet elegant choice for a kitchen. The wood and metal make a superb combination.

7. A monochrome

Cuisine, Frédéric TABARY Frédéric TABARY KitchenSinks & taps Stone Multicolored
Frédéric TABARY

Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY
Frédéric TABARY

This black sink is an extreme rustic choice, especially when paired with this white stone countertop. The style is an old fashioned take on monochrome ideals, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less spectacular! Here are: 8 Great Rustic Kitchens.

Which rustic kitchen sink is your favourite?

