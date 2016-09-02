A small family home with character and charm

The living room is perfectly styled with minimalist décor in mind, it’s uncluttered and tidy, while the large windows and doors make natural sunlight almost seem as though it is part of the décor. But, have you seen the skylight that drenches the room in even more sunshine during the day? Or how about enjoying the sights of the night’s sky from the comfort of your living room floor? This home has simplicity and elegance down to a tee and that’s what makes it even more inviting. The polished black piano is another way of showing that a family lives here, and that this home welcomes all features.