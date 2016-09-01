The adorable rustic home with great ideas to copy

Have you ever considered a home with a green roof as a style choice for your exterior? It’s something unique yet simple and it’s making waves in the architecture and design industry! Although these green roofs are not new to design, and have been in existence for centuries, the designers have now chosen to incorporate this décor to the outside of a home. In this Ideabook, we visit a sensational home in Japan, where a rustic cottage with a green roof is creating an attractive and appealing design to a home. However, the green roof idea does not only adds style to your exterior, but it’s also a great form of insulation, while having health benefits too. This roof assists with filtering the toxins out of the air, while reducing rainwater runoff as well.