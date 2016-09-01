The adorable rustic home with great ideas to copy

Have you ever considered a home with a green roof as a style choice for your exterior? It’s something unique yet simple and it’s making waves in the architecture and design industry! Although these green roofs are not new to design, and have been in existence for centuries, the designers have now chosen to incorporate this décor to the outside of a home. In this Ideabook, we visit a sensational home in Japan, where a rustic cottage with a green roof is creating an attractive and appealing design to a home. However, the green roof idea does not only adds style to your exterior, but it’s also a great form of insulation, while having health benefits too. This roof assists with filtering the toxins out of the air, while reducing rainwater runoff as well.
Just look at how quaint and adorable this green roof is on the rustic cottage! This type of green roof décor is called extensive, and is easy to maintain, while looking gorgeous too. The architects made sure that the roof was constructed through various layers, including waterproof sheeting, water retention sheeting, coconut mat and grass, as well as an irrigation system to ensure that the grass is watered automatically.
This single storey home has an L-shaped layout that allows for a small courtyard and garden to be created, as well allowing welcoming sunlight to enter the home, making the interior cosy. How is that for ambiance and comfort?
The dusky view of the home shows the relationship between the interior and exterior, creating a private space that is warm and inviting, especially in this densely populated urban neighbourhood. The natural materials and floor to ceiling windows accentuate the spacious atmosphere of the cosy home, allowing the exterior to be an extension of the interior.
This living room is the perfect rustic complementary style to the exterior. The built-in book shelves are a must-have for any home interior, while the fantastic ceiling height that exposes the timber beams is simply stunning. And while the wooden beams add character to the design, they also support the ceiling. It’s a modern take on an old fashion interior design, but it looks lovely!
We head now to the bedroom area of this beautiful home. The loft bedroom is a fantastic idea, making use of the ceiling height to create a mezzanine level, while simple wooden stairs lead the way to the sleeping quarters. The home is a mixture of different colours and textures of wood, each working with the other to make this home so inviting an appealing.
This timber bathroom is a great addition to the sensational cottage, it utilises materials and colours already introduced throughout the home to create a functional and practical, yet refreshing design. The black bath tub is an eclectic choice, but in this home, the old style rules have been rewritten to create something stunning and attractive, with views of the courtyard of course. You might like: A fantastic Fresnaye home gets a whole new look too!