The home that went from bland to beautiful

There is nothing quite like seeing a boring and bland run down home get converted into a stylish and sleek home, while remaining in touch with the nature that surrounds it.
This is exactly what we are going to witness today in France, where architect professionals BAWA, were tasked with taking a run down home in the trees and turning it into a very modern and stylish family home. We will see how they managed to transform this space, while keeping the home subtle and in touch with the nature that surrounds it.
We will also see how effective wood is as a material, creating a very homely yet modern look and feel.
In this image, we can see how sad this home was looking before the architects intervened. Not only was it very old-fashioned, but it hadn't been cared for or maintained in quite some time.
The colours used throughout the facade are very washed out, while the windows and doors are very outdated. The area in front of the house is also very under-utilised, with old grass and weeds taking over this space.
Yet, we can also see how much potential it holds! There is so much space to work with here and the surrounding trees and views completely enhance the home, creating a peaceful and homely setting.
In this image, we can see how the home has been completely transformed into a modern masterpiece.
The designers have renovated the entire structure of the home, creating a facade that features clean lines and a very neatly packaged shape. The entire facade is finished in wooden slats, creating a very chic and stylish look and feel. Wood is a great material to use for any home as it allows it to work beautifully with the surrounds. It's also a durable material, which means it's a great investment. It will last in all weather conditions!
The home spills out onto a gorgeous terrace, where the space that we saw in front of the house in the previous image has now been utilised. With some fabulous terrace furniture, the family can now relax out here and enjoy the sunshine and the fresh air.
Don't you love how the trees form a natural canopy of shade?
In this image, we can see how the front of the house also features a predominantly wooden facade, which creates a very dramatic-looking structure. Its neat shape and smooth wood contrasts beautifully with the wilderness that surrounds it.
We can also see how glass plays a role throughout the facade, allowing for a sunshine to flow into the home. Yet, there is still plenty of privacy for the family.
On the upper floor, we can see there is a small balcony that wraps around the entire perimetre of the home. This provides another area for the family to enjoy the nature that surrounds the space.
In this image, we can see how the interior and exterior spaces flow seamlessly into one another, opening the home up onto the gorgeous surrounds as well as extending the living space both visually and physically.
In this image, we can see how the bedroom is connected to the terrace thanks to a large glass sliding door. This means that the residents can enjoy the sunrise and the fresh breeze right from the comfort of their beds! They can also stumble outside for a morning cup of coffee in just a few steps.
You'll also notice that the designers have gone for very neutral, warm and earthy terrace furniture, allowing it to work in harmony with the wooden facade. Remember that you want to go for durable furniture for the outdoor spaces in your home, which will last in the sun, wind, rain and hail! Put cushions on them for comfort, which you can pack away when you aren't using the area.
If we have a little peek inside the house, we come across quite a retro chic look and feel.
In this area of the home, charcoal tones dominant, creating a sleek look and feel. We can also see how splashes of yellow have been added here and there in the form of a chair or a piece of artwork, which adds some colour and charm to the home.
We also get a sense of minimalism from this image, where the designers have featured only the most functional and necessary items throughout the home. This is a great design tip! It creates a very stylish, modern and organised home that looks appealing all year round.
In this image, we can see how the different materials used throughout the home complement each other beautifully, while bringing a raw and rustic touch to the home.
Glass, wood and stone are wonderful materials to use with another, creating a natural yet elegant and sophisticated look and feel. Add white stones to create a garden path or a flower bed for a very effective look and feel.
Have a look at these tips for making your home roar with raw materials. You may also be interested in: having a healthier home environment with natural materials.