The home that went from bland to beautiful

There is nothing quite like seeing a boring and bland run down home get converted into a stylish and sleek home, while remaining in touch with the nature that surrounds it.

This is exactly what we are going to witness today in France, where architect professionals BAWA, were tasked with taking a run down home in the trees and turning it into a very modern and stylish family home. We will see how they managed to transform this space, while keeping the home subtle and in touch with the nature that surrounds it.

We will also see how effective wood is as a material, creating a very homely yet modern look and feel.