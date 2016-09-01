5 narrow patios with pools

Having a pool at home is one of those things that everyone dreams about, especially in South Africa. Large, small rectangular or square—it doesn't matter—a pool offers an oasis of relaxation and makes a home that much more valuable!

But what happens if the house is small? Can you still install a swimming pool in your house?

The answer is yes! Keep reading and you will see in the five photographs below how these top professionals have been innovative and creative, resulting in some incredible outdoor designs that feature swimming pools!