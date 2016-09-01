5 narrow patios with pools

Having a pool at home is one of those things that everyone dreams about, especially in South Africa. Large, small rectangular or square—it doesn't matter—a pool offers an oasis of relaxation and makes a home that much more valuable!
But what happens if the house is small? Can you still install a swimming pool in your house?
The answer is yes! Keep reading and you will see in the five photographs below how these top professionals have been innovative and creative, resulting in some incredible outdoor designs that feature swimming pools!
If your backyard is designed in a rustic style with a brick floor and wooden elements, like in this design for example, then take advantage of this. Emphasise the rustic style by installing a small and cosy swimming pool with tropical plants around it.
The combination of the natural and the rustic finishes, along with the warm colours will make this space extremely cosy and stylish. Even though it is small, it is simply great!
In this image, we can see what a sleek and modern design looks like, compared to the rustic design that we saw in the previous image.
The white tones used throughout the exterior contrast perfectly with the beautiful blue swimming pool. This space also been integrated perfectly into the facade design, with its extensive glass, which further enhances the contemporary elegance of the home.
In this image, we can see again how glass windows and doors subtly integrate space into a design so that the backyard doesn't seem so narrow.
In this contemporary design, plants are the main characters. They stand out dramatically against the wooden slats.
This compact house takes advantage of every centimetre, thanks to the impressive courtyard and stylish swimming pool.
The play of light in this design, by Style Architecture Workshop, enhances the pool harmoniously in the midst of plants and two high concrete walls. This is an oasis among urban spaces!
The swimming pool is also fully visible from the house, which makes it a design feature in itself. There are also pool chairs placed around this area, where the family can enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
The LED lights on the floor contrast with the design of the lamps in the background, resulting in decor that combines elements of several styles. The finished product is exceptional!
The pool may be narrow but the presence of the chairs gives it a very interesting touch, while the details provide warmth and charm. This is a wonderful family space.
As you can see, the distribution of the elements is key to a narrow courtyard, including the plants, chairs and lights. Everything plays a role!
Tip: In a small space, remember that less is more!