10 affordable, rustic kitchen ideas to copy

The kitchen is the centre of the home, a meeting place where families share stories, cook delicious meals and talk about their days.

For a family home, this space needs to be celebrated and the more rustic and cosy it is, the better.

This design is wonderful because it brings natural energy to the home. The stone, wood, tiles and porcelain are very favourable materials that bring a special effect to the kitchen space.

For those of you who like a space where you can feel comfortable and happy cooking, then this is the ideabook for you! We will explore 10 fabulous rustic kitchens from top professionals from around the world.