The ten best prefabricated homes for you to copy

Do you love the idea of a sensational modern home? Something that showcases your personal style perfectly, from the simple exterior to the more in detail architecture. Your home needs to be attractive, elegant and inviting from all angles, and this Ideabook is filled with creative ways to make your modern home amazing. But, let’s be inspired by some fantastic ideas that will make your home a dream come true!
What do you think about this cottage? Although the home is only 130 square metres in size, it has been pretty well planned, from the three bedrooms, two bathrooms and even the open planned living room as well as garage. It’s smart and stylish in every way.
This home has panoramic views, wooden panels and stone pillars, while also being spacious and elegant, with a large backyard area and a swimming pool. Wouldn’t this be a great home for a family?
This home perfectly showcases a sensational European home design, with pointed roofs and even a terrace area to enjoy the sights and sun while entertaining friends and family. It’s spacious and definitely a friendly home design.
This home is attractive yet simple. The sliding doors are a great space saver too, making this home design a fantastic choice for any budget.
This home enjoys simplicity and natural light, from the large windows, minimalist décor and even cube like design, it’s definitely an aesthetically pleasing space to be enjoyed by family and friends.
Have you ever considered a town house as a choice for your home? Perhaps something as luxurious and elegant as this Mexican home can make your home choice come alive, just think about all that space!
The architects of this fantastic family home opted to give the old fashioned cottage design a new lease of life, with its panoramic views, spectacular lighting and sensational interior living space, this home is a glazed favourite!
This villa is chic and sleek, as well as being a perfect home for an average family. It has everything from space, to open plan living and will be great as a choice for those just beginning to settle into life.
This home is simple yet unbelievable, with all the makings of sensational living and spacious elegance, this sophisticated home would make a top choice for any young family that love contemporary style and comfortable pleasures. Now just enjoy the terrace!
The last home on our list is very different to the rest, its woodland appeal, chalet-like appearance would make it a top choice for a house in a forest or mountain area. Who wouldn't want to wake up to a home surrounded by natural beauty?