The ten best prefabricated homes for you to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
おおらかな家, こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所 こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
Do you love the idea of a sensational modern home? Something that showcases your personal style perfectly, from the simple exterior to the more in detail architecture. Your home needs to be attractive, elegant and inviting from all angles, and this Ideabook is filled with creative ways to make your modern home amazing. But, let’s be inspired by some fantastic ideas that will make your home a dream come true!

1. Stylish suburban

PROJEKT DOMU LIV 3 G2 , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
What do you think about this cottage? Although the home is only 130 square metres in size, it has been pretty well planned, from the three bedrooms, two bathrooms and even the open planned living room as well as garage. It’s smart and stylish in every way.

2. Family living

PROJEKT DOMU MAGNUS II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This home has panoramic views, wooden panels and stone pillars, while also being spacious and elegant, with a large backyard area and a swimming pool. Wouldn’t this be a great home for a family?

3. Spacious yet traditional

Projekt domu Neo G1 ENERGO , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This home perfectly showcases a sensational European home design, with pointed roofs and even a terrace area to enjoy the sights and sun while entertaining friends and family. It’s spacious and definitely a friendly home design.

4. An airy space

homify Single family home
This home is attractive yet simple. The sliding doors are a great space saver too, making this home design a fantastic choice for any budget.

5. Fantastic and light

LOFT CUBE, Studio Fabio Fantolino Studio Fabio Fantolino Modern houses
This home enjoys simplicity and natural light, from the large windows, minimalist décor and even cube like design, it’s definitely an aesthetically pleasing space to be enjoyed by family and friends.

6. The townhouse

homify Modern houses Wood White
Have you ever considered a town house as a choice for your home? Perhaps something as luxurious and elegant as this Mexican home can make your home choice come alive, just think about all that space!

7. A marvel

PROJEKT DOMU EX 13 - nowoczesna stodoła w najlepszym wydaniu! , Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
The architects of this fantastic family home opted to give the old fashioned cottage design a new lease of life, with its panoramic views, spectacular lighting and sensational interior living space, this home is a glazed favourite!

8. Minimalist

おおらかな家, こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所 こぢこぢ一級建築士事務所 Eclectic style houses
This villa is chic and sleek, as well as being a perfect home for an average family. It has everything from space, to open plan living and will be great as a choice for those just beginning to settle into life.

9. Unbelievable

PROJEKT DOMU Ralf G1 – nowoczesny i energooszczędny dom do 100 m², Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern houses
This home is simple yet unbelievable, with all the makings of sensational living and spacious elegance, this sophisticated home would make a top choice for any young family that love contemporary style and comfortable pleasures. Now just enjoy the terrace!

10. Forest fantasy

Dom jednorodzinny nad jeziorem, ELM Projekt Studio ELM Projekt Studio Modern houses
The last home on our list is very different to the rest, its woodland appeal, chalet-like appearance would make it a top choice for a house in a forest or mountain area. Who wouldn’t want to wake up to a home surrounded by natural beauty? Have you considered: The perfect home for every star sign?

​The Bohemian beauty that will steal your heart
Which modern home was your favourite?

