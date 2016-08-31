8 beautiful revamps of small balconies

Balcony spaces are incredibly useful and stylish, extending the living space while providing residents with a new area for enjoying fresh air and sunshine.
Often balcony spaces are under-utilized or overlooked, however, becoming areas that are used for storage. Other times, we just put a plant and a chair on them and think that we have created a cozy little nook, but there is so much more that you can do with an exterior space like this, even if it is small.
This is why today we are bringing you eight of the top balcony revamps from professionals all over the world, which will inspire you to make some much needed adjustments to your own balcony pace. Especially with the summer months approaching in South Africa, you need to take advantage of every bit of exterior space.
Are you ready to take a look? This ideabook will change your life!
In this balcony revamp, by Esverd, the designers have planned every detail, ensuring that they maximise the space available.
They've balanced out the number of plants, flowers and trees featured on the balcony with comfortable furniture and a little coffee table, ensuring that the residents feel very relaxed and at home out here, among nature.
Investing in top quality balcony furniture is key as you want it to last in all weather conditions. Add cushions, which you can pack neatly away when you aren't using them.
Don't be afraid to convert your balcony into a mini-garden.
In this design, we can see how the designers have used AstroTurf for half of the balcony and wooden slats for flooring for the other side of the balcony. This transforms the balcony into a mini-terrace and garden!
Add some color and life in the form of plants and flowers and you'll have a very functional and impressive green space, no matter how far away your balcony is from the ground.
Don't be afraid to show off your personality, tastes and style on your balcony. Add some artwork or some pieces of furniture to it, which really speak to who you are.
In this image, we can see how the designers have included an antique cabinet on the balcony, which adds a very charming and unique twist to the exterior space. It also doubles up as fantastic storage space!
Mix together different patterns, styles, textures and tones for a unique, vibrant and energised exterior space.
In this design, by Studio D Tale, we can see how all of these different colors and patterns create a dramatic eclectic look and feel, bringing a very unique style to the balcony. Wouldn't you want to spend all day relaxing in a space like this?
Another option is to go for a neutral color-palette, which will transform your balcony into a little cocoon or haven where you can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine.
Don't be afraid to invest in lots of cushions, blankets and special touches in this environment, creating the most comfortable and homely space.
Especially in the height of summer, your balcony may become a little bit too overwhelming in the heat so opt for a form of shade, whether it's a covering or an umbrella. This will instantly transform this environment into a much cooler and more appealing spot.
If your balcony is big enough, adding a dipping pool or hot tub to it for added appeal. You'll be so grateful for a spot where you can relax in some cool water, right in the comfort of your own home.
This also creates another area of the home where you can host pool parties or afternoon braai's!
As we can see in this final renovation project, even if your balcony is very small, you can maximise the space available.
In this design, the architects have managed to include all sorts of functionalities including a sitting area, a table, a braai, a storage area and some flower beds!
With a little bit of innovation and creativity, you can transform your dull and under-used balcony into a dynamic and trendy spot.
