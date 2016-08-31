8 beautiful revamps of small balconies

Balcony spaces are incredibly useful and stylish, extending the living space while providing residents with a new area for enjoying fresh air and sunshine.

Often balcony spaces are under-utilized or overlooked, however, becoming areas that are used for storage. Other times, we just put a plant and a chair on them and think that we have created a cozy little nook, but there is so much more that you can do with an exterior space like this, even if it is small.

This is why today we are bringing you eight of the top balcony revamps from professionals all over the world, which will inspire you to make some much needed adjustments to your own balcony pace. Especially with the summer months approaching in South Africa, you need to take advantage of every bit of exterior space.

Are you ready to take a look? This ideabook will change your life!