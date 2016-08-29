A home that's beautiful inside and outside

Today on homify 360° we have something a bit different. As we don’t usually feature houses that form part of a larger estate project, we thought we’d make an exception for ‘The Acres’, a specially made plot in the UK which houses four very impressive and detached homes, all of which enjoy south-facing views and extensive landscapes.

Because the houses are set in a landscape with lush trees, the views from each house tricks the eye into thinking that the surrounding countryside is more spacious and stretched out than it actually is.

But what makes this project truly special is the exceptional designs of the houses, which differ considerably, and yet go perfectly well with one another.