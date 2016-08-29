Your browser is out-of-date.

A home that's beautiful inside and outside

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Today on homify 360° we have something a bit different. As we don’t usually feature houses that form part of a larger estate project, we thought we’d make an exception for ‘The Acres’, a specially made plot in the UK which houses four very impressive and detached homes, all of which enjoy south-facing views and extensive landscapes. 

Because the houses are set in a landscape with lush trees, the views from each house tricks the eye into thinking that the surrounding countryside is more spacious and stretched out than it actually is. 

But what makes this project truly special is the exceptional designs of the houses, which differ considerably, and yet go perfectly well with one another.

Exceptional structure

Rear Elevation Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Wildblood Macdonald

Rear Elevation

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

This is just one of the four houses, but you can already get an idea of the design used for the façades. Flaunting a very futuristic look, the style is also kept contemporary by using neutral-toned brick and modern design features.

Notice the very spacious patio that joins up one end of the house with another, making for a most fabulous exterior socialising- and entertaining area.

A different look

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Wildblood Macdonald

Residential Development, West Yorkshire

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

One of the other houses nearby is up next, and what a different look this one flaunts. Slightly less futuristic than its predecessor, don’t make the mistake of calling this house boring or dull, for it shows off an ultra modern look and a very grand personality. 

Where the previous house relied more on stone for its façade, this one brings in some wooden panelling for a slightly rustic/country touch.

A great view

Rear View Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style garden
Wildblood Macdonald

Rear View

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

We’re on the patio of the first (futuristic) house, and if you need to ask why, just have a look at that gorgeous view. Grass, trees, shrubs, and endless sky as far as the eye can see – now that’s how you relax in style. 

Elegant furniture pieces adorn the patio, ensuring that this stunning view goes hand in hand with style, elegance, and comfort.

An aerial view

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style houses
Wildblood Macdonald

Residential Development, West Yorkshire

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

From this point of view, we can get a much better understanding of the plot’s layout and how the houses fit onto it. Along with their fantastic sizes, it would seem the other element the structures have in common are their spacious terraces with stylish furniture pieces. 

As we can see, expansive gardens join up with the grand residences, as well as patches of lush forest – so lush, in fact, that we can barely see the other houses in the background.

Stylish interiors

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Eclectic style bathroom
Wildblood Macdonald

Residential Development, West Yorkshire

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

A house with such a grand exterior and chic façades (regardless of which one we’re referring to) is definitely expected to continue its commitment to excellence on the inside. And luckily, this one does, as it treats us to a stunning bathroom complete with a skylight. 

While the room isn't too big, its elegant and chic look appears to be effortless. Floating cabinets and high-quality finishes ensure that the floor space feels as large as possible, exuding a sense of stylish tranquillity. 

Need a bathroom designer? How about a painter or floorer? Our list of professionals can help you out…

The sleek kitchen

Residential Development, West Yorkshire, Wildblood Macdonald Wildblood Macdonald Kitchen
Wildblood Macdonald

Residential Development, West Yorkshire

Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald
Wildblood Macdonald

And we just couldn’t conclude our tour without taking a look at the heart of the home. And yes, the kitchen is just as magical as we expected it to be, with perfect under-cabinet lighting, fantastic storage opportunities, and the very best in kitchen must-have appliances. 

Most definitely interior spaces that firmly uphold the levels of style and aesthetic quality set by the breathtaking exteriors, don’t you agree? 

Anybody can achieve a bit of glamour with our: 10 Budget Wise Kitchen Upgrades.

Our comments section is just for you – so tell us your thoughts on these magnificent houses.

