18 ways to make your home feel fancier with a very small budget

You want to be fancy but you simply don't have the budget to give your home a Mayfair makeover, so what can you do? You can use exactly what you have, and a few things that you actually can afford, for a beautiful result.

We've come up with some fabulous suggestions for how you can create the appearance of a super fancy home on a shoestring budget, and you'll soon see that it's all about the little details. From bling bathroomaccessories through to perfect pet beds, you can add a little high end appeal to every room in your home without breaking the bank. Want to find out how? Then let's begin!