Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

18 ways to make your home feel fancier with a very small budget

homify Magazine homify Magazine
Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

You want to be fancy but you simply don't have the budget to give your home a Mayfair makeover, so what can you do? You can use exactly what you have, and a few things that you actually can afford, for a beautiful result. 

We've come up with some fabulous suggestions for how you can create the appearance of a super fancy home on a shoestring budget, and you'll soon see that it's all about the little details. From bling bathroomaccessories through to perfect pet beds, you can add a little high end appeal to every room in your home without breaking the bank. Want to find out how? Then let's begin!

1. Add pretty linens to your bed

Main Bedroom GSI Interior Design & Manufacture Modern style bedroom
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture

Main Bedroom

GSI Interior Design & Manufacture
GSI Interior Design &amp; Manufacture
GSI Interior Design & Manufacture

2. Wooden touches can take a bathroom to the next level

Belgravia Mews House, Landmass London Landmass London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Landmass London

Belgravia Mews House

Landmass London
Landmass London
Landmass London

3. Decant your wine into a super classy vessel

13 / 60 / 104 Decanter, ROKOS ROKOS
ROKOS

13 / 60 / 104 Decanter

ROKOS
ROKOS
ROKOS

4. Upcycle existing furniture to make it look designer. Bright colours and MDF are really in right now and cheap to replicate!

Space bedside table Obi Furniture BedroomBedside tables
Obi Furniture

Space bedside table

Obi Furniture
Obi Furniture
Obi Furniture

5. Nothing says hunting lodge credentials like a wall-mounted animal bust

Laminated ash stag head brush64 Living roomAccessories & decoration
brush64

Laminated ash stag head

brush64
brush64
brush64

6. Get all your books out on display for a library feel. Nobody will actually look at the spines so Beano annuals still count!

library Tim Jasper Living room
Tim Jasper

library

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. While you're on a library vibe, what about a globe? You can always pick them up super cheap at car boot sales

Huge Philips Globe Travers Antiques
Travers Antiques

Huge Philips Globe

Travers Antiques
Travers Antiques
Travers Antiques

8. Spray paint picture frames in the same colour to look elegant and stylish. Black or gold work well!

TILLSAMMANS prints Studio Lisa Bengtsson ArtworkPictures & paintings
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

TILLSAMMANS prints

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

9. Keep your eyes peeled for thrift shop bargains, such as antique chairs that you can re-cover with a staple gun and some choice fabric

Living Interiors - Vertical Gardens, Living Interiors UK Living Interiors UK ArtworkOther artistic objects
Living Interiors UK

Living Interiors—Vertical Gardens

Living Interiors UK
Living Interiors UK
Living Interiors UK

10. Go all out with your pet bed choice. Nobody needs to know it's faux leather!

Balmoral large sofa in Chestnut faux leather homify Living roomSofas & armchairs Fake Leather dog bed
homify

Balmoral large sofa in Chestnut faux leather

homify
homify
homify

11. Fresh flowers always look fancy as hell, but don't waste money on them. Simply snip a few from your garden

Home Accessories, rigby & mac rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Home Accessories

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

12. Exposed filament bulbs are cheap to buy but look like designer statement lighting

Decorative filament light bulbs William and Watson HouseholdAccessories & decoration
William and Watson

Decorative filament light bulbs

William and Watson
William and Watson
William and Watson

13. Grab a can of gold spray paint and get creative with your hose storage

Products, Garden Glory Garden Glory Garden Accessories & decoration
Garden Glory

Products

Garden Glory
Garden Glory
Garden Glory

14. Washi tape is a fantastically cheap and easy to get hold of product that adds style and personality to all manner of household items. We love using it on light switch covers!

Washi Tape, Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify

Washi Tape

Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne—Homify
Pamela Kilcoyne - Homify

15. Sniff out antique door handles at flea markets to give all your doors a fancy makeover

Pair of Lever Door Handles in Antique Brass UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques HouseholdAccessories & decoration
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

Pair of Lever Door Handles in Antique Brass

UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques
UKAA | UK Architectural Antiques

16. Unusually shaped household items always seem super fancy. Even a funky bottle opener will up your class credentials

Prism Bottle Opener Fate London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Fate London

Prism Bottle Opener

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London

17. Spray paint boring candle holders with a copper colour for instant upmarket vibes

Candlesticks by Jansen rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration candlestick,jasen,grey,pink,yellow
rigby &amp; mac

Candlesticks by Jansen

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

18. A faux fur rug won't break the bank but it will make your living room look lovely

Arrangement Mosaic Skyeskyns HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Skyeskyns

Arrangement Mosaic

Skyeskyns
Skyeskyns
Skyeskyns

19. Never miss an opportunity to be fancy by buying contemporary playing cards. Your friends will be blown away when you next play snap!

contemporary playing cards Fate London HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Fate London

contemporary playing cards

Fate London
Fate London
Fate London
The incredible transformation of a small garden
What do you think of these ideas? Will you use any of them? Let us know!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks