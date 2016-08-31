10 prefab homes you'll die for

In this Ideabook, we analyse 10 manufactured homes, which will give us an idea about prefabricated architecture and how they are taking over the world of house design. The designs range from wooden structures to steel framed and more traditional elements of construction. These homes can be completed in a lesser timeframe, are durable, modern and quite practical too, not forgetting the energy efficiency that is included in the home design. So let’s visit some of the prefab homes from around the world, to get an idea of their differences and similarities.