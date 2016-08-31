Your browser is out-of-date.

10 prefab homes you'll die for

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Study/office
In this Ideabook, we analyse 10 manufactured homes, which will give us an idea about prefabricated architecture and how they are taking over the world of house design. The designs range from wooden structures to steel framed and more traditional elements of construction. These homes can be completed in a lesser timeframe, are durable, modern and quite practical too, not forgetting the energy efficiency that is included in the home design. So let’s visit some of the prefab homes from around the world, to get an idea of their differences and similarities.

The venacular

Vivienda prefabricada en Santovenia. Segovia, Ear arquitectura Ear arquitectura Houses
Ear arquitectura

Ear arquitectura
Ear arquitectura
Ear arquitectura

Here we see a home that solves two problems, one being affordable housing, while the other is a simple design that looks attractive. The home is perfectly designed for its region and can withstand the weather conditions of the area, while also having a neutral façade that is colourful and harmonious.

Modular space

PROTOTIPO DE VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR PREFABRICADA, CON JURGEN VAN WEERELD I KARIN GIESBERTS, DMP arquitectura DMP arquitectura Modern houses
DMP arquitectura

DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura
DMP arquitectura

This image displays the initial stage for building a wooden home, the cement blocks allow the foundation to sit higher than ground level in order to make drainage of rainwater and insulation possible too.

A pallet production

Casa Manifiesto, James & Mau Arquitectura James & Mau Arquitectura
James &amp; Mau Arquitectura

James & Mau Arquitectura
James &amp; Mau Arquitectura
James & Mau Arquitectura

This prefab home is different and quirky in design, the use of pallets as a façade allows simple construction, while also making way for a few windows, that will ensure natural light is part of the interior décor. The home is definitely an attractive design by the architects.

Featured wood

Casa GG, Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Alventosa Morell Arquitectes Study/office
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

Casa GG

Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes
Alventosa Morell Arquitectes

The home design seen here is unbelievably cosy and inviting, with wood used for the walls, structure, ceiling and even furniture. But how great does this built-in shelf look?

Exterior style

Rear MZO TARR Architects Modern houses
MZO TARR Architects

Rear

MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects
MZO TARR Architects

This cube home design is large and welcoming, its double storey design is great for a modern family, while the gorgeous green lawn is a fantastic way to enjoy the outdoors.

The rustic

Avanti Collection (15mm), Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

The home design here shows off rustic design, with wooden flooring and white shabby chic interior, while the furniture, accessories and colours are no doubt attractive too. The abundance of natural lighting adds to the comfortable atmosphere of this interior.

Something Mediterranean

Wohnzimmer mit Kährs Parkett, Kährs Parkett Deutschland Kährs Parkett Deutschland Living room
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland
Kährs Parkett Deutschland

This home showcases an unbelievable cosy country interior, with high ceilings, dark wooden floors and a Mediterranean inspired social space. The room is perfectly coated in natural light, while the views of the landscape add to the sensational style. The décor is completed by the grand piano and neutral coloured furniture, making this living room simply stunning.

Steel construct

CASA ROBER, JAARQ JAARQ Modern houses
JAARQ

JAARQ
JAARQ
JAARQ

The black sheet steel creates an attractive roof style for this modern home. Its industrial style is different and unique for a house, but that doesn’t make it any less fascinating.

Lovely landscape

Casa 205, HARQUITECTES HARQUITECTES Mediterranean style house
HARQUITECTES

HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES
HARQUITECTES

Here we see a wooden interior again, but if you have a look through the window you can see the home resting on a natural slope, this means that the landscape was taken into consideration before this prefab home was built, now that is ingenious!

Compact

​River side house / House in Horinouchi, 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier 水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier Modern houses
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

​River side house / House in Horinouchi

水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier
水石浩太建築設計室／ MIZUISHI Architect Atelier

We end this Ideabook by visiting a spectacularly irregular shaped double storey home in Japan. It’s quirky, unique and chic. The home is light, bright and airy, with modern minimalist appeal as a drawcard of the exterior décor. It’s cleverly compact and simply usable too, a great home for a young family that love being different. If you want a home for your personality, then have a look at: The perfect home for every star sign

