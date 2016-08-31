A simple and cosy suburban home

Today on homify 360, we have a look at a fantastic home in the suburbs. It's perfect for the modern family, and filled with natural light, creature comforts and ideal style! From the layout of the exterior, to the contemporary living spaces, this home is a great display of sophisticated style and excellent choice, making it welcoming and inviting from all perspectives, but let's get an idea about this elegant home by beginning our virtual tour.
Our first glimpse of this one-storey home is the front exterior. It shows a house that excellently displays style and simplicity, with natural light and a neutral colour palette being the core focus of the design. The front yard area is relatively spacious too, allowing the homeowner to decide whether a garden or lawn would serve their purposes.
This image shows what a typical home of this style will look like from the street, the architects have opted for a facade that is simple and modern yet attractive too. The home has a garage and a driveway for off-street parking too, while the entrance to the home is friendly and attractive.
The back garden area of the home is comfortable, spacious and full of style. It makes for a great space to unwind and relax or even entertain some family and friends. It fits in perfectly with the rest of the home, making it a great place to enjoy the sights and sounds of nature, but let's take a closer look! If you need inspiration for you garden, then these 10 beautiful and practical ideas for your garden are fantastic!
A sun deck on the terrace is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, but in the privacy of your own home, so whether you want to enjoy a good book, take a nap on the deck chair or catch up on your tan, the back yard area of your home may just be the ideal place for you to work on your meditation skills.
These are the house plans for the home we visited today, and as you can tell it's been perfectly planned from the garage to the living spaces, bedroom and even the great outdoor area. This home design is a great choice for a young modern family that would love a spacious home instead of living in an apartment.