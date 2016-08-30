A gorgeous house with a surprise in the backyard

In this edition of homify 360, we head to the town of Recklinghausen, Germany, known for its many historic buildings and traditional structures. The area is filled with homes from a bygone era, and semi-detached houses are the norm. The home we visit today was originally built in 1952, but has since been adapted and redesigned to suit the needs of a modern family. It’s a simple home with a sophisticated style and would definitely be aesthetically appealing on any street.