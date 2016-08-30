Your browser is out-of-date.

A gorgeous house with a surprise in the backyard

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
In this edition of homify 360, we head to the town of Recklinghausen, Germany, known for its many historic buildings and traditional structures. The area is filled with homes from a bygone era, and semi-detached houses are the norm. The home we visit today was originally built in 1952, but has since been adapted and redesigned to suit the needs of a modern family. It’s a simple home with a sophisticated style and would definitely be aesthetically appealing on any street.

Exterior style

Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
This redeveloped house makes a statement in a street filled with historical homes. The clean geometric lines and architecture shows a home that exudes practical style and functional space, while the use of minimalist colours like white and grey definitely makes this home even more, while the ample parking ensures that this home is comfortable even when entertaining a few guests.

Strict and elegant

Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
The terrace of this home is sensational, the architects have looked for ways to incorporate natural light into the home, while creating a fresh green outdoor area too. The back of the house makes use of a similar colour palette, with modern grey being the stronger colour.

Garden and outdoors

Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
This garden is spacious and sunkissed in all the right angles, with the gorgeous green lawn looking especially inviting. There is more than enough open space to enjoy a fantastic meal outdoors, while the children enjoy the lush lawns to its fullest.

Simple pleasures

Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
A summer house is a fascinating way to enjoy the outdoors during the long, warm summer days in Germany, and since this space was revamped too, it’s now an extraordinary social area for the whole family, just think about it as more than storage space, but a usable area to enjoy the sun and serenity.

Energy efficient

Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
This home is sophisticated in more than just its style, since the revamp, the house is energy efficient. Solar panels have been set up on the roof to supply energy to the home, while skylights perfectly positioned everywhere maximise the amount of natural light during the day, keeping it warm, welcoming and cosy.

Transparency

Anbau an eine Doppelhaushälfte und Sanierung eines EFH von 1952 in Recklinghausen, puschmann architektur
The patio of the home enjoys a spacious wooden deck, allowing the exterior of the home to be an extension of the living room. It’s a great place to just sit back and enjoy the comfortable deck chairs, while reading a good book. It’s like enjoying the sounds and feeling of nature, but from the privacy of your own home. It’s fantastic how modern style and sleek upgrades have made this home fit for the modern world! Here's: A simple home that's full of charm.

New option for building a house: A large Pre-fab house that's low budget and elegant
What do you think about this remodeled home?

