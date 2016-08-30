Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 easy to copy sleeping partitions for your home

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
LOFT DISEÑADO POR JUDITH FARRAN by HOME DECO ( centro de Barcelona), Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Living room
Loading admin actions …

Peaceful sleep is a problem for most people, but when you have a small apartment, this problem may even worse, which is why this Ideabook focusses on the studio apartment. Usually this is one room apartment that can looked cramped and filled with clutter if decorated incorrectly. Today, we look at some fantastic partition ideas that will make you small space a little more private and even looking a bit more spacious. The ideas included in this feature are however not limited only to studio apartments, but can be incorporated into any small living space that lacks privacy.

1. The wall closet

homify Scandinavian style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

A partition such as this fits perfectly in with the décor of this bedroom, it is cleverly disguised in the same colour as a wall, but is actually a closet.

2. Faux wall TV storage

BI's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist bedroom
arctitudesign

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

The small wall incorporated into this bedroom doubles up as a partition, but it is actually storage for the wall mounted TV unit. Chic and fantastic!

3. That wooden appeal

Vantage Park | mid-level | Hong Kong, Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Modern style bedroom
Nelson W Design

Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design
Nelson W Design

This sleeping loft is cosy, simple and elegant, yet the interior designers decided to create a private space by adding floating timber beams for an unusual yet light filled décor.

4. Ceiling height

LOFT DISEÑADO POR JUDITH FARRAN by HOME DECO ( centro de Barcelona), Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Living room
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

These floating timber panels accentuate the ceiling height of this one bedroom apartment, acting as a psychological boundary that separates the sleeping area from the living space.

5. The casual division

UN CALDO CHALET DI DESIGN , archstudiodesign archstudiodesign Scandinavian style bedroom
archstudiodesign

archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign
archstudiodesign

Another great way to separate spaces is by adding a sheer floor sweeping curtain to the décor, it’s dramatic, romantic and so airy.

6. Black-framed glass

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

These black framed glass panels are chic and trendy, allowing your home to look seamless and striking, while still filling the interior with natural light.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The private space

48 метров уюта, YOUR PROJECT YOUR PROJECT Industrial style bedroom
YOUR PROJECT

YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT
YOUR PROJECT

This idea is great for maintaining privacy, especially in an apartment of this size, since the bed is elevated it gives a loft-like feeling, while the semi-transparent doors are unbelievably stylish too.

8. Sliding fashion

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London. Bravo London Ltd Walls Glass Green
Bravo London Ltd

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

These sliding doors add sleek style to the studio apartment and act as not only sensational partitions for sleeping areas, but also make the décor so much more glossy and attractive, creating a tidy and uncluttered design. If you are in need of more decor inspiration, then here are: 8 hot and exciting modern bedroom designs.

A 50 year old house becomes a home you'll love
Have you used partitions such as these to separate spaces in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks