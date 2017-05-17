Gardening: 10 easy ways to make your garden beautiful

How often do we see garden designs in the pages of design magazines and wish our gardens looked exactly the same? Yet with the expenses that come with landscapers or gardeners, we often end up mowing the lawn and settling for a garden that looks very plain and simple.
This doesn't have to be the case, however!
In fact today, we are going to show you 10 impressive designs from top professionals from around the world, which you can implement in your garden today—on a shoe string.
Don't believe us?
Let's take a look!
If you really want to create a garden that looks like it was designed by a top landscaper, opt for neutral tones, colours and materials that will bring different sections of the garden together cohesively. It will make for a very organised space that looks like it has been strategically designed.
If you have a terrace or an area where you can comfortably enjoy the fresh air and sunshine in your garden, add a splash of colour. This will make the space more welcoming and aesthetically appealing, so you'll use it more often!
Have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas for inspiration!
This could be a wonderful DIY project for the whole family with a fabulous end result—a wonderful sheltered spot that adds style and trend to your garden.
Have a look at these: tips for building your own pergola: a step-by-step guide.
Apart from doing regular maintenance work around your garden, a fresh coat of paint never goes amiss. It will keep your garden looking modern, fresh and stylish.
If you don't have much space in your garden, build yourself a vertical garden. This will enhance the space immediately, bringing in more natural and green elements.
These are so easy to make and require very little budget.
These designers have brought together all sorts of colours, patterns and styles to create the most impressive and appealing outdoor living space. Have you ever seen something so glamorous?
By bringing in different themes, colours and materials, you create a very charming eclectic space that looks like it comes straight out of the pages of a design magazine. Scour antique stores and second-hand shops for little trinkets that will enhance this area on a budget.
While this may be an initial expense, if you invest in good quality garden furniture, you can keep and maintain it for years, making it a very valuable investment.
Opt for timeless pieces that will remain trendy and stylish for years to come. Simple wooden pieces of furniture are a great option! You can also mix and match cushions and coverings every time you want to change the look and feel.
You don't need to spend a lot of money to install lighting in your garden, but look what a difference it makes!
Strategically placed lights can enhance details, textures and colours throughout your garden space, packing a punch.
Accessories and decoration can play a huge role in the garden design but don't need to cost an arm or a leg. In fact you can get the kids to design some edgy and funky pieces of artwork that will immediately play an integral role in this exterior environment.
Don't you love what an impact the stained glass has in this image?
Last, but not least, every South African garden needs a braai. This will enhance the garden both aesthetically and functionally. You'll also spend far more time in the garden if you are cooking up delicious Sunday lunches or evening meals under the stars.
Braai's also come in such a range of prices that you can truly choose one that fits into your budget.