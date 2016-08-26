The Cape Town dream home you'll die for

Today, we are going to visit the gorgeous suburb of Fresnaye in Cape Town where design professionals, Marvin Farr Architects, have upgraded a 9-bed villa for owner Preston Haskell.
Nicknamed Haskell Villa, this impressive home features the original Spanish plastered walls and wrought-iron balustrades, however everything else has been completed modernized and transformed.
The result is a beautiful home that brings raw and natural materials together in the most sophisticated, contemporary and stylish way possible. We will also witness how the home spills out onto the very impressive garden area.
Welcoming, warm and slightly exotic, this is a home that dreams are made of. Did we mention the tennis court, the pool bar and the wine cellar that seats 20?
With an entrance like this, guests will never want to leave!
A wooden deck leads up to very large and grand wooden doors, which emphasises the fact that this is no ordinary home. Surrounded by an abundance of lush trees and plants, the wood works in harmony with the surrounding environment, creating a modern entrance that is slightly tropical in design. The terracotta walls used throughout the facade add a bit of colour and warmth to the design.
The entrance is covered by a wooden roof, which is both functional and stylish. There is no chance of getting wet while making your way to the grand front doors in the rain!
Everything about this entrance is entrancing. It feels like you are in an exotic city!
If we look at the home from the outside, we can see that it is incredibly impressive.
Spreading over three levels with an incredibly large property, this is no ordinary family home. It looks like a palace, nestled underneath the Lion's Head mountain. The terracotta tones further enhance this luxurious look and feel, while the greenery contrasts beautifully with it.
From this angle, we can also see the impressive swimming pool. Flanked by a wooden deck and some very comfortable looking sun loungers, this is a pool that you may find in a hotel.
Don't you love how the original Spanish plastered walls and wrought-iron balustrades contrast beautifully with the contemporary elements in the home?
If we head into home and make our way up the stairs, we can see how every detail has been thought out. The sweeping staircase is so gorgeous, you may just want to sit here and relax!
The wooden stairs are expansive and beautiful, complemented by the plants that have been included throughout the interior design. This keeps the home in touch with nature, creating a wonderfully warm and inviting home.
The large glass window and skylight also create a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces, as well as allow natural light to flow into the home. This further enhances the fresh and natural look and feel.
The artwork on the wall as well as the beautiful drop down lamps bring in some personality and colour—simply gorgeous!
One of the bathrooms in the home is a space we have to have a quick peek into!
With its terracotta walls and rustic touches, this is a bathroom that envelopes you in its warmth and charm. The stone basin is our favourite feature along with the ornaments that are featured on the wall.
Lighting is key to this space, setting the tone for a very peaceful and serene space. Candles, soft dimming lights and lanterns are always great options for a room like this. We feel calm just looking at it!
Without further ado, we bring you the wine cellar!
Have you ever seen a room that looks so delicious and so breathtaking?
Wood is used throughout this space, creating a very authentic and charming cellar. There is also so much wine stored on these shelves, allowing plenty of stock for tasting and enjoying over meals.
The large wooden table and benches that run through the centre of the room create the ideal place for tasting these delicious wines as well as enjoying cosy dinners.
Compared to other rooms in the house, the kitchen is very modern and contemporary. With it's sleek kitchen island, granite counter tops and soft beige tiles, this is a wonderful area for cooking up gourmet feasts in style.
A kitchen island is a wonderful addition to any family home as it offers an extra surface space for preparing food as well as a more casual spot to pull up a stool and chair stories about the day over a cup of tea or coffee.
Even in the kitchen, the wonderful interaction between the interior and exterior spaces is apparent.
In the living room, we come across a wonderful mix of modern and more traditional elements.
The original ceiling beams have been included in this area of the home, bringing a very authentic and homely touch to the space. The artwork and antique furniture complement this element, creating a stunning space that is very warm and cosy.
A rug is always a wonderful addition to a living room, warming up the room both aesthetically and functionally. For the colder months, a fireplace is also a great feature to install.
We end off our tour looking at the gorgeous terrace, which spills out onto the expansive lawn and pool area, while offering the family panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.
There is a shaded section on the terrace, where the family and friends can enjoy afternoon lunches or evening meals no matter what the weather is doing. The comfortable and plush cushions on the benches ensure that this spot is cosy and functional all year round, while bringing some vibrancy and patterns into the design.
Lighting is also key to this space. You want to be able to see what you are doing out here at night, without the light being too overpowering. Hanging lanterns are a great option!
