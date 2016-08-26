The Cape Town dream home you'll die for

Today, we are going to visit the gorgeous suburb of Fresnaye in Cape Town where design professionals, Marvin Farr Architects, have upgraded a 9-bed villa for owner Preston Haskell.

Nicknamed Haskell Villa, this impressive home features the original Spanish plastered walls and wrought-iron balustrades, however everything else has been completed modernized and transformed.

The result is a beautiful home that brings raw and natural materials together in the most sophisticated, contemporary and stylish way possible. We will also witness how the home spills out onto the very impressive garden area.

Welcoming, warm and slightly exotic, this is a home that dreams are made of. Did we mention the tennis court, the pool bar and the wine cellar that seats 20?