From a dump to a delightful, super pretty home

Building and construction professionals Rudeco Construcciones, are experts when it comes to home design. Their projects are always incredible, taking us from a pile of rubble into the most modern and stylish end result.
Today, we are going to see just one of these impressive projects, where the designers have started out with nothing but a construction site and ended up with the most stylish and slick end result.
We will walk through the entire construction process and see how a beautiful home emerges out of a heap of dust!
Let's take a look!
We can see from this image how the designers completely started from scratch when it comes to this renovation and revamp. The house was purely a construction site, creating a blank canvas for the builders to work with.
You won't believe what this bathroom looks like later on!
If we look at the home before the renovation, we can see how it was in a state of total chaos. There were building materials everywhere, concrete piled up and heaps of sand littered around the space.
We can also see all sorts of old outdoor furniture that has been stored outside. It seems like there is no end in sight for the chaos and mayhem!
In this image, we can see how there is a lot of work going into the home design during the construction phase. It's important to note that building a house doesn't happen overnight! Months and months of work go into it. There also needs to be a very clear strategy and a good plan of action.
In this image we can see how much potential exists for this home in construction. It is surrounded by beautiful, detailed homes that bring charm and personality to the neighborhood.
We can also see how many people it takes to build a home as well as the abundance of materials used for a project like this.
Aren't you curious to see the final result?
During the construction phase, we can see that the designers are building a braai into the wall on the patio, which will create a wonderful outdoor dining area where family and friends can gather, socialise and interact.
We are starting to see how the home is coming together.
We can also see how the bathroom is coming together in a very slick, modern and stylish way.
The black tiles bring a very edgy look and feel to the space, contrasting beautifully with the white walls. This is a great design for a bathroom that features lots of natural light.
In this image, we can see how the construction has finally come together, creating a beautiful and cosy family home!
Spiral stairs connect the different levels of the home, forming design elements in themselves, while the open plan home is incredibly interactive and stylish. Don't you love the fireplace in the corner?
We can also see how touches of decor, like the sculpture just before the kitchen, add a wonderful serene touch to the home.
We end off our tour in the heart of the new home: the kitchen. With its red cabinets and drawers and white counter tops, this is a very aesthetically pleasing space.
It also features enough room for the whole family to come together, lend a hand while baking or cooking and share stories over cups of tea.
The kitchen island is the star of the show, however, offering this space an extra surface for preparing food as well as an extra storage unit for keeping kitchen items neatly out of sight.
Can you believe this emerged out of the rubble that we saw in the first few photographs?