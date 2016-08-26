The coolest house in Camps Bay

We all know that Camps Bay to be the ultimate beach destination in Cape Town, with tourists and locals alike flocking to its shores and social scene. Who could deny that the azure ocean and striking boulders attracts us like magnetism? Not to mention the amazing views of the mountains surrounding the area. It is simply a spot that has something of everything and which is wealthy in natural beauty.

Today here on homify, we will introduce you to a glorious house situated in this beautiful area of Cape Town. This modern creation is a feat of design sure to rival the best across the globe, but its location makes it stand out head and shoulders above the rest. Marvin Farr Architects are behind this project, and we are sure you will agree that they've outdone themselves. Join us for a tour of their creation!