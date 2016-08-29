21 money saving tips for every room in your home!

At homify, we love a good bargain! There is nothing better than learning how to create a stylish and attractive home, while spending as little as possible.
This is why today we bring you 21 effective ways to improve your home under R150, which have been cultivated and gathered from professionals all over the world.
We will explore every space in the house—from the living room to the bedroom—so see how we can instantly enhance the design on a shoestring.
You'll learn how to have the most modern and trendy home, organize the accessories and decorations in your home in the most effective way possible and create an incredibly functional spot all in one go!
Are you ready?
This is much cheaper than installing dimming lights and it will enhance those kitchen cabinets and shelves!
Maybe add a fresh coat of paint while you're at it too!
Door stops are incredibly cheap and easy to find and will prevent your walls from getting dents and marks every time someone swings the door open.
An entrance sets the tone for the rest of the home.
Have a look at these modern entrance halls that make a statement.
This will not only prevent creaking, but it will keep doors working perfectly for much longer. Maintenance is key to a good home!
You don't want to scratch the floors, especially when it comes to heavy furniture.
A leather sofa or armchair can look as good as new with a bit of elbow grease!
It takes five minutes, but keeps your home looking in tip-top shape for a life time.
Especially if you live in a small home, hanging space can help you utilise the vertical area available to you while keeping items stored neatly out of sight.
Also have a look at these 10 solutions for small spaces.
A fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant can instantly transform a house, bringing in a natural form of decor.
Not only is wall art very reasonably priced, but it allows you to transform a room in the most temporary way. When you get tired of this design, you simply swap it out.
A new lampshade can instantly transform a room, especially because lighting is key. You can also learn how to make your own lampshades with paper—a fun DIY project for the whole family.
Instantly declutter you cupboard by packing away your winter wardrobe in summer and vice-versa.
Also have a look at these: Alternative clothing storage options for those without a closet.
You'll never have dirty clothes lying on the floor again!
This may seem odd, but it will instantly create a brighter and more sleek looking interior.
Hire a special carpet cleaner or do some Saturday morning scrubbing. A clean rug or carpet makes for a very clean home.
In the kitchen, you want all of your appliances to look new, tech-savvy and shiny. Scrub the oven plates clean and make sure all of your appliances get a regular wipe down so that they looking sparkling and new.
Carefully hide scent diffusers around your home for a just cleaned smell or burn candles every now and then.
Everyone will know where to put what, creating a very effective and organised home.