21 money saving tips for every room in your home!

Leigh Leigh
99chairs, 99chairs 99chairs Living roomSofas & armchairs
Loading admin actions …

At homify, we love a good bargain! There is nothing better than learning how to create a stylish and attractive home, while spending as little as possible.

This is why today we bring you 21 effective ways to improve your home under R150, which have been cultivated and gathered from professionals all over the world.

We will explore every space in the house—from the living room to the bedroom—so see how we can instantly enhance the design on a shoestring.

You'll learn how to have the most modern and trendy home, organize the accessories and decorations in your home in the most effective way possible and create an incredibly functional spot all in one go!

Are you ready?

1. Install lights under the kitchen cabinets to create a soft glow throughout the environment

Kitchen DDWH Architects Modern kitchen
DDWH Architects

Kitchen

DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects
DDWH Architects

This is much cheaper than installing dimming lights and it will enhance those kitchen cabinets and shelves!

2. Use a grout pen to make your tiles look as good as new

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Maybe add a fresh coat of paint while you're at it too!

3. Use door stops

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration
homify

Natural Rope Knot Door Stop

homify
homify
homify

Door stops are incredibly cheap and easy to find and will prevent your walls from getting dents and marks every time someone swings the door open.

4. Invest in a cheerful doormat

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doors Doors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

An entrance sets the tone for the rest of the home. 

Have a look at these modern entrance halls that make a statement.

5. Lubricate the door and window hinges

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished Modern Doors Ltd Windows & doors Doors Engineered Wood Wood effect
Modern Doors Ltd

Ravenna Oak Internal Door Prefinished

Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd
Modern Doors Ltd

This will not only prevent creaking, but it will keep doors working perfectly for much longer. Maintenance is key to a good home!

6. Add felt pads to the underneath of your furniture feet

Wohnen Skandinavian 99chairs Living roomSofas & armchairs
99chairs

Wohnen Skandinavian

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

You don't want to scratch the floors, especially when it comes to heavy furniture. 

7. Polish your leather furniture

Leather Sofa Locus Habitat Living roomSofas & armchairs
Locus Habitat

Leather Sofa

Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat
Locus Habitat

A leather sofa or armchair can look as good as new with a bit of elbow grease!

8. Fill in and smooth wall cracks

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black homify Walls
homify

ABC for the Spelling Bee, Black

homify
homify
homify

It takes five minutes, but keeps your home looking in tip-top shape for a life time.

9. Add hanging space

homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

homify
homify
homify

Especially if you live in a small home, hanging space can help you utilise the vertical area available to you while keeping items stored neatly out of sight.

Also have a look at these 10 solutions for small spaces.

10. Replace rusty or stained plugs

homify BathroomSinks
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's all in the detail!

11. Add a fresh vase of flowers

Ceramic Cactus Vases rigby & mac HouseholdAccessories & decoration
rigby &amp; mac

Ceramic Cactus Vases

rigby & mac
rigby &amp; mac
rigby & mac

A fresh vase of flowers or a pot plant can instantly transform a house, bringing in a natural form of decor.

12. Opt for wall art

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers Vinyl Impression Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Vinyl Impression

Hand drawn flower (pack 1) wall stickers

Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression
Vinyl Impression

Not only is wall art very reasonably priced, but it allows you to transform a room in the most temporary way. When you get tired of this design, you simply swap it out.

13. Get rid of the old lampshades

Open Plan 1st floor Living room Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

Open Plan 1st floor Living room

Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors
Imperfect Interiors

A new lampshade can instantly transform a room, especially because lighting is key. You can also learn how to make your own lampshades with paper—a fun DIY project for the whole family.

14. Pack away clothing that you don't need

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

homify
homify
homify

Instantly declutter you cupboard by packing away your winter wardrobe in summer and vice-versa.

Also have a look at these: Alternative clothing storage options for those without a closet.

15. Put a laundry basket in the bathroom

Tricks laundry basket homify BathroomStorage Wood-Plastic Composite Blue laundry basket,blue,woven,stylish,bathroom
homify

Tricks laundry basket

homify
homify
homify

You'll never have dirty clothes lying on the floor again!

16. Clean the light bulbs

Bare bulb fabric flex light An Artful Life HouseholdHomewares
An Artful Life

Bare bulb fabric flex light

An Artful Life
An Artful Life
An Artful Life

This may seem odd, but it will instantly create a brighter and more sleek looking interior.

17. Clean the carpets and rugs

Flock Ossimi Wools of New Zealand Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
Wools of New Zealand

Flock Ossimi

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

Hire a special carpet cleaner or do some Saturday morning scrubbing. A clean rug or carpet makes for a very clean home.

18. Scrub the oven plates

Kitchen with range cooker Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects Kitchen units
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen with range cooker

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

In the kitchen, you want all of your appliances to look new, tech-savvy and shiny. Scrub the oven plates clean and make sure all of your appliances get a regular wipe down so that they looking sparkling and new.

19. Let your home smell delicious

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.
DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA.

Carefully hide scent diffusers around your home for a just cleaned smell or burn candles every now and then.

20. Colour code your storage

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves, Diagonal Furniture Diagonal Furniture Study/officeStorage
Diagonal Furniture

Tomado Floor Standing Shelves

Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture
Diagonal Furniture

Everyone will know where to put what, creating a very effective and organised home.

21. Hang up artwork

HAM Screen Prints, HAM HAM ArtworkPictures & paintings
HAM

HAM Screen Prints

HAM
HAM
HAM

This adds personality and charm to your house and all it needs is a bit of time! Get around to hanging those mirrors too!

A home that's beautiful inside and outside
