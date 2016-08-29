21 money saving tips for every room in your home!

At homify, we love a good bargain! There is nothing better than learning how to create a stylish and attractive home, while spending as little as possible.

This is why today we bring you 21 effective ways to improve your home under R150, which have been cultivated and gathered from professionals all over the world.

We will explore every space in the house—from the living room to the bedroom—so see how we can instantly enhance the design on a shoestring.

You'll learn how to have the most modern and trendy home, organize the accessories and decorations in your home in the most effective way possible and create an incredibly functional spot all in one go!

Are you ready?