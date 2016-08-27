13 common but avoidable gardening mistakes

Not all of us are born with green fingers, as they say, so it comes as no surprise that many of us are making silly little mistakes in our gardens. This is especially true if you are a novice gardener or trying your hand at it for the very first time.
We here at homify want to help you rectify these trivial errors, though, so we have drawn up a list of the most common blunders that can stop you from making the most out of your garden. You don’t have to be a professional to get on board with these gardening tips, so take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid in the future!
It is easy to unduly focus on interesting garden elements and decorations, such as firepits and furniture. Don't spend too much resources on this, however, because if you don't prepare your flower beds, your saplings will have nowhere to go!
A common mistake in gardening is to ignore or forget to test the ph-levels of your soil. This is a very important factor, as it will influence what types of plants grow in your soil and which ones won't.
Not know when to stop watering can kill off delicate blooms.
Forgetting to water thirsty plants will result in devastation.
Not giving sun-loving plants enough light will stunt their growth.
Failing to pay attention to planting seasons could result in empty beds. This is especially pertinent for fruits and veggies! Make sure you check which plants and vegetables are due to be planted in the season at hand.
Forgetting or ignoring the vital task of pruning may stunt vibrant growth in your garden.
Not thinking about your pest control could mean that bugs and worms decimate new plants.
Overlooking the impact of weed killer could mean that everything in your garden dies.
Not paying attention to the growth rate of plants could mean you'll be overrun with vegetation in no time.
Certain plants are bought as ‘sterile’, meaning they will never bear fruit, so be sure to check if you need more than one.
Harmful pesticides could deter helpful visitors, such as bees, meaning that your garden won’t bloom in spring.
Planting trees too close to your house could result in serious problems, such as foundation damage, years later. A costly error!
Now that you have all the basics of gardening under your belt, be adventurous, experiment, and maybe try something like: Injecting tropical style into your garden!