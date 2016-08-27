13 common but avoidable gardening mistakes

Not all of us are born with green fingers, as they say, so it comes as no surprise that many of us are making silly little mistakes in our gardens. This is especially true if you are a novice gardener or trying your hand at it for the very first time.

We here at homify want to help you rectify these trivial errors, though, so we have drawn up a list of the most common blunders that can stop you from making the most out of your garden. You don’t have to be a professional to get on board with these gardening tips, so take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid in the future!