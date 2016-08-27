Your browser is out-of-date.

13 common but avoidable gardening mistakes

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Modern Garden with a rustic twist, Yorkshire Gardens Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden
Not all of us are born with green fingers, as they say, so it comes as no surprise that many of us are making silly little mistakes in our gardens. This is especially true if you are a novice gardener or trying your hand at it for the very first time. 

We here at homify want to help you rectify these trivial errors, though, so we have drawn up a list of the most common blunders that can stop you from making the most out of your garden. You don’t have to be a professional to get on board with these gardening tips, so take a look and see which pitfalls you can avoid in the future!

1. Getting caught up in dramatic elements

Ayrshire outdoor living, Lithic Fire Lithic Fire Modern Garden Sandstone
Lithic Fire

Ayrshire outdoor living

Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire
Lithic Fire

It is easy to unduly focus on interesting garden elements and decorations, such as firepits and furniture. Don't spend too much resources on this, however, because if you don't prepare your flower beds, your saplings will have nowhere to go!

2. Careless planting

Buxus Spheres and Hydrangea Gardenplan Design Modern Garden White Planting,Buxus,White gravel
Gardenplan Design

Buxus Spheres and Hydrangea

Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design
Gardenplan Design

A common mistake in gardening is to ignore or forget to test the ph-levels of your soil. This is a very important factor, as it will influence what types of plants grow in your soil and which ones won't.

3. Overwatering

Hare Lane, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Minimalist style garden
Frost Architects Ltd

Hare Lane

Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd
Frost Architects Ltd

Not know when to stop watering can kill off delicate blooms. 

4. Underwatering

Modern Garden with a rustic twist Yorkshire Gardens Modern Garden raised beds,sleepers
Yorkshire Gardens

Modern Garden with a rustic twist

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Forgetting to water thirsty plants will result in devastation.

5. Too much shade

​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony. Railing London Ltd Modern Garden
Railing London Ltd

​A complex project, in which #RailingLondon worked on a staircase, internal doors, interior and exterior balustrades and a Juliet balcony.

Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd
Railing London Ltd

Not giving sun-loving plants enough light will stunt their growth.

6. Ignoring seasonal requirements

Modern Family Garden Borrowed Space Modern Garden lawn,modern,contempoary,pergola,raised border,wall,concrete,paving,render
Borrowed Space

Modern Family Garden

Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space
Borrowed Space

Failing to pay attention to planting seasons could result in empty beds. This is especially pertinent for fruits and veggies! Make sure you check which plants and vegetables are due to be planted in the season at hand. 

7. Underestimating pruning

Concrete House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern Garden
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Concrete House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Forgetting or ignoring the vital task of pruning may stunt vibrant growth in your garden. 

8. Forgetting little critters

Cottage Garden Transformation, Elephant Interior Exterior Design Elephant Interior Exterior Design Mediterranean style garden
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

Cottage Garden Transformation

Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design
Elephant Interior Exterior Design

Not thinking about your pest control could mean that bugs and worms decimate new plants.

9. Letting weeds run wild

Circular lawns and timber posts support ropes on to which roses and clematis will climb Unique Landscapes Country style garden timber posts,rope,lawn,circular lawn,traditional planting,country garden
Unique Landscapes

Circular lawns and timber posts support ropes on to which roses and clematis will climb

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

Overlooking the impact of weed killer could mean that everything in your garden dies.

10. Free reign

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern Garden
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Brudenell Avenue, Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

Not paying attention to the growth rate of plants could mean you'll be overrun with vegetation in no time. 

11. Buying only barren plants

Country Cottage Garden Bandon Interior Design Country style garden cottage garden,country garden,patio,pots and plants,terracotta pots,shrubs,garden border
Bandon Interior Design

Country Cottage Garden

Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design
Bandon Interior Design

Certain plants are bought as ‘sterile’, meaning they will never bear fruit, so be sure to check if you need more than one.

12. Succumbing to pesticides

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern Garden
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Harmful pesticides could deter helpful visitors, such as bees, meaning that your garden won’t bloom in spring.

13. Poor structural planning

Small, low maintenance garden Yorkshire Gardens Minimalist style garden Wood artifical lawn,eco deck,simple garden
Yorkshire Gardens

Small, low maintenance garden

Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens
Yorkshire Gardens

Planting trees too close to your house could result in serious problems, such as foundation damage, years later. A costly error!

Now that you have all the basics of gardening under your belt, be adventurous, experiment, and maybe try something like: Injecting tropical style into your garden!

Three great South African prefabs
Did you find these tips helpful? Have you made any of these mistakes?

