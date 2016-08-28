Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 inspiring rustic style kitchens perfect for South African homes

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Загородный дом в скандинавском стиле, COUTURE INTERIORS COUTURE INTERIORS Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchens and accompanying furniture we will see in this ideabook are ideal for romantics, for those who like wood and colour that characterise things from eras before. It is for those wo love tradition and natural taste. Here we will go on a journey of 10 country style kitchens furnished with that love for the simple and rustic, not to get lost in grey cement.

The selection of furniture and decorations in this ideabook will suit large and medium spaces, as well as for those little kitchens where the rustic and rural styles so comfortable, they feel much larger. The variety of designs corresponds to the creative breadth of our days, which revives and redefines the spirit of design eras which have come and gone before.

Thus, we now have this panoramic view several different country style kitchens, each with its own design and defining characteristics. In each of these examples you are sure to find something applicable to your own kitchen.

We hope you enjoy the tour of the warmth offered by these kitchens furnishings and decorated to make one sigh.

1. Simplicity

homify Kitchen Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

These furnishings offer the absolute simplicity of a rural kitchen. Just a few shelves on the counter are used for dishes and ceramic tile, and for some kitchen items to keep the old balance.

2. Natural

Загородный дом в скандинавском стиле, COUTURE INTERIORS COUTURE INTERIORS Kitchen
COUTURE INTERIORS

COUTURE INTERIORS
COUTURE INTERIORS
COUTURE INTERIORS

Natural oak is a typical wood furnishing in a rustic or country kitchen. This is especially true when it is natural, just polished and waxed, without glare or external draperies.

We see in this image that nothing is missing to acclimate the kitchen as a rural space, including the stone countertop.

3. Imitation

Casa de Campo - Ibiúna, Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte KitchenStorage Bricks Yellow
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte
Célia Orlandi por Ato em Arte

The rustic and rural styles, which are both full of charm, share a country air. Here, the furniture answers to that warmth that transmits peace and tranquillity through a connection with nature.

The clay oven we see in this image, represents a typical rural kitchen. The mud can, however, be simulated by cement or concrete polished and painted with some good traditional colour, like mustard, yellow or red. Cotton curtains are another feature of this style.

4. Miniature delights

Asolo, Dibiesse SpA Dibiesse SpA KitchenStorage
Dibiesse SpA

Dibiesse SpA
Dibiesse SpA
Dibiesse SpA

This kitchen includes furniture ideal for large spaces and busy kitchens, where you can meet to cook with family or friends. It also works in spaces without divisions, where multiple shelves with ornaments can be seen from the sofa or dining room.

5. Ancient and modern

Property Renovation, Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited KitchenStorage
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Property Renovation

Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited
Hartley Quinn WIlson Limited

Usually, both rustic and rural are associated with the old and traditional. That's why interior designers and decorators currently emulate some typical characteristics that give each object and space that original imprint.

The oil colour we see here combined with bronze allows for an atmosphere which is so charming. Clay pots and vases of ceramic green are some of the decorative objects that go well with the rustic or rural furnishing in this kitchen.

6. Drawers of surprise

Kitchen Projects, Stunning Spaces Ltd Stunning Spaces Ltd KitchenStorage
Stunning Spaces Ltd

Kitchen Projects

Stunning Spaces Ltd
Stunning Spaces Ltd
Stunning Spaces Ltd

A rustic kitchen furniture should respond to a special taste for the home, in this case, home cooking, full of flavour! Good furniture with drawers and drawers to store everything is very typical of this style. It will be worth your while to get a kitchen planner involved in this to make the most out of your kitchen.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wood and marble

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes—Arquitectos—Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

When it comes to rural kitchen furniture, marble occupies a privileged place, since it is a robust and strong element of durability. Moreover, wood is indispensable to decorate a kitchen in this style material.

8. Elegant detail

Kuchnia koło Warszawy , ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ Kitchen
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ
ARTEMA PRACOWANIA ARCHITEKTURY WNĘTRZ

A rustic kitchen has a feel and taste for craftsmanship – a dedication to quality work. This allows for rustic furniture or a rural kitchen to be elegant and sophisticated.

9. Everything in view

Chalet Atamisque, Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos Kitchen
Bórmida &amp; Yanzón arquitectos

Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos
Bórmida &amp; Yanzón arquitectos
Bórmida & Yanzón arquitectos

This is a beautiful bet for a rural or rustic kitchen – a space without doors. The effect is strong and makes decorating a real challenge. Each item in sight must respond to the beauty and harmony of the whole.

10. Old resources

Cucina Silvy, Porte del Passato Porte del Passato KitchenStorage
Porte del Passato

Porte del Passato
Porte del Passato
Porte del Passato

What a lovely touch! In this scene we have the minimum elements that a set of kitchen furniture in rustic or country style needs: matte wood tones with subtle features that simulate wear, marble, wood, and decorative objects denoting simplicity.

For a little more inspiration on the topic, take a look at: The warm feeling of a rustic kitchen. 

The breathtaking home that anyone would die for
Which one of these country kitchens did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks