Empty space turns into the perfect patio

As you know by now, we definitely love to bring you loads of before and after projects here on homify, and you certainly seem to love looking at it! Well, we aim to give you what you want, so today will be no different in us bringing you another ideabook on a stunning transformation.

This project is a little different, however. Today we won't bring you a kitchen renovation or that of an entire home, but we will rather look at the creation of something out of nothing. It's not every day that you get to witness such a process! We will look at how Rudeco Construction, home builders in Marbella, turned a piece of empty land in the backyard of a villa into the perfect porch. This is an exciting endeavour, and we invite you to join us on the journey of how it came about!