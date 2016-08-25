Empty space turns into the perfect patio

As you know by now, we definitely love to bring you loads of before and after projects here on homify, and you certainly seem to love looking at it! Well, we aim to give you what you want, so today will be no different in us bringing you another ideabook on a stunning transformation.
This project is a little different, however. Today we won't bring you a kitchen renovation or that of an entire home, but we will rather look at the creation of something out of nothing. It's not every day that you get to witness such a process! We will look at how Rudeco Construction, home builders in Marbella, turned a piece of empty land in the backyard of a villa into the perfect porch. This is an exciting endeavour, and we invite you to join us on the journey of how it came about!
Here we can see the beginning stages of this exciting project. This piece of grass was part of the back yard of a large villa, and the lawn was also quite extensive. This means that there was more than enough space to accommodate a porch or patio, and the homeowners certainly wanted one!
The builders involved with the project were surely diligent in planning the process to a tee. Measurements were taken, and the dimensions of the porch were plotted according to the available space, budget and material considerations of the client.
Next up, after the builders plotted out the area and dimensions of the soon-to-be porch and dug up that area, they set to work in building the right foundation for the structure. They went to great effort in making sure that this terrace is built on solid ground, as a poorly constructed structure may not only fail in itself, but also compromise the structural integrity of the adjoining house.
For this reason, we can see the builders very diligently constructing a steel framework for the foundation of the patio. After inserting this framework, they then proceed to fill in the space with cement, being careful to do this section-by-section as to not compromise the entire project.
Look at this! Can you even believe that we are looking at the same area?! This spectacular structure is what came out of that empty piece of lawn we saw in the first picture, with but a grave dug out in it! Now we can see a complete and covered porch that has been skillfully constructed.
After the builders had finished laying the foundation of the porch with the steel frame and the cement, they proceeded to smooth out the cement surface before laying down tiles across the whole porch area. A terracotta-coloured tile was chosen, and we will later, in daylight, see how this resonates with the colour of the covering and the exterior of the larger villa. In the twilight, however, this porch does look marvellous all lit up!
Here, in the light of day, we can see how all of the elements of the terrace come together beautifully. The terracotta-coloured tiles resonate wonderfully with the red-orange colour of the columns and covering. At the back and on the columns we can see some decorative elements in white relieve to provide some contrast. On the side, the openings are covered with blinds in order to ensure privacy in the space.
The furniture used is very appropriate to the space, and the white daybed can surely be move as the inhabitants please. We can also imagine that this area can be easily cleared and used as a dance floor as well. Versatility is key!
