7 amazing balcony ideas for your inspiration

Izelle du Pisanie Izelle du Pisanie
Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Patios
Twilight is undoubtedly one of the dreamiest moments of the day. Where would you like to enjoy it? What place do you consider most appropriate? Maybe you haven’t even thought of using an area that can be a great advantage in these times. This is a place to have a panoramic view of your city, to observe and contemplate the landscape around you.

Yes, this is a place which can quickly become the preferred environment of the house just a touch of love and investment. It is a spot where you can spend time with family, or even read alone on a cold night. We know that you are already know about which environment we are talking about. It can be no other than the: Balcony or terrace!

In the ideabook we bring to you today, we will give you some tips to choose the best balcony or terrace for you, plus ideas on how to build this very special place in your home. Take advantage of these spaces that are already built, learn their shapes and styles, and they will certainly serve as inspiration. Adapt your favourite elements according to your budget and space at home, enjoy the best of them, and then tell us what to think of this selection! Come on!

1. Install a pergola

Attico quartiere ostiense, zona gazometro - Roma, Formaementis Formaementis Patios
Formaementis

Formaementis
Formaementis
Formaementis

Building a pergola or cover on the terrace can be a perfect solution, especially for housing in the most intense hours of sun. This environment can be enjoyed as a living room, an area for parties, or simply a practical space for day-to-day activities. The protection ensures that you may enjoy the outdoors with all the comfort of the interiors, adding materials such as wood or bamboo, metal, plastic, glass or transparencies in general.

Now, don’t fear, we’ve got you covered. Head on over and take a look at homify’s very own guide on building your won pergola! If you're still having trouble, though, you can always enlist the help of a great homify professional.

2. Create an outdoor dining area

homify Patios
homify

homify
homify
homify

What do you think about a dining room outdoors? This extra space is perfect for those lazy days, and can be easily straightened out with suitable furniture and a little imagination to the details that can make it unique. You can follow this example and do it with rustic flooring, outdoor furniture and some gardening goodies. This is the perfect solution to enjoy the best evening with your friends!

3. Include more home space

Casa L , Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos Patios
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos
Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

If you want to expand the social area of your home, this is the best tip: create a terrace as an extension of social areas. Thus, you can install your extra space to fill the family with joy and have new environments to enjoy. Who wouldn’t want a place to share with everyone without having to be inside the house?

In this case we see an idea that includes an additional wooden platform or deck, extending the garden area. Above all, we see here created a setting with contemporary elements and comfortable furnishings.

4. Enjoy comfortable and functional furniture

Interiorismo para residencia en Altozano Morelia, Dovela Interiorismo Dovela Interiorismo Patios
Dovela Interiorismo

Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo
Dovela Interiorismo

This external, yet intimate room invites us to sit and read a good book in the evening, away from the noise of the house and away from city traffic. Here, a cosy place is designed on a cool terrace. We can see the designers chose a cold floor suitable to their style and budget, as well as a guard railing that protects the inhabitants but does not compromise the view.

The main highlight is the comfortable furniture to complete the setting. Finally, we have a space where you can add little plants, flowers, vases and any other elements matching this atmosphere which is so special.

5. Opt for an attractive floor

Proyecto Terraza Departamento Oriana, Sandra Molina Sandra Molina Patios
Sandra Molina

Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina
Sandra Molina

What do you think of eating outdoors while sunbathing? This extra space is perfect for those lazy days where we can include suitable furniture and bring imagination to the details that build a unique and exclusive terrace. Here the main choice involved the rustic floor in wood, which blends perfectly with the wooden furniture and contrasts with blue prints. Thus, the atmosphere is cheerful, fun and very inviting!

6. Social extension of the house

Town Houses Zibatá, Tectónico Tectónico Patios
Tectónico

Tectónico
Tectónico
Tectónico

If the space on your balcony or terrace is more or less great, you can afford to replicate a social area. A sofa, some outdoor chairs, or a table with chairs. We can say that your outdoor living space will be ready for the next meeting or anniversary. Just add some ornaments like flowers and an appropriate table cloth, colourful balloons and relaxed elements. All you need now is to bring some snacks, wine and beer and enjoy the social area outside!

7. Full barbecue

view of sink, BBQ and fridge wood-fired oven Classic style garden
wood-fired oven

view of sink, BBQ and fridge

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

Ah! What delight it is eating and cooking outdoors! Here we show you a special grid, complete beside a perfect sink and countertop. The bench allows you to prepare delicious meals that are braaid, baked and grilled right there. The space also comes with a cooler to keep drinks cold. This is an excellent solution to invest in on the terrace. Have you ever thought that your dream space could be achieved with these tips?!

