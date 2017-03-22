7 amazing balcony ideas for your inspiration

Twilight is undoubtedly one of the dreamiest moments of the day. Where would you like to enjoy it? What place do you consider most appropriate? Maybe you haven’t even thought of using an area that can be a great advantage in these times. This is a place to have a panoramic view of your city, to observe and contemplate the landscape around you.

Yes, this is a place which can quickly become the preferred environment of the house just a touch of love and investment. It is a spot where you can spend time with family, or even read alone on a cold night. We know that you are already know about which environment we are talking about. It can be no other than the: Balcony or terrace!

In the ideabook we bring to you today, we will give you some tips to choose the best balcony or terrace for you, plus ideas on how to build this very special place in your home. Take advantage of these spaces that are already built, learn their shapes and styles, and they will certainly serve as inspiration. Adapt your favourite elements according to your budget and space at home, enjoy the best of them, and then tell us what to think of this selection! Come on!