7 amazing balcony ideas for your inspiration

Twilight is undoubtedly one of the dreamiest moments of the day. Where would you like to enjoy it? What place do you consider most appropriate? Maybe you haven’t even thought of using an area that can be a great advantage in these times. This is a place to have a panoramic view of your city, to observe and contemplate the landscape around you.
Yes, this is a place which can quickly become the preferred environment of the house just a touch of love and investment. It is a spot where you can spend time with family, or even read alone on a cold night. We know that you are already know about which environment we are talking about. It can be no other than the: Balcony or terrace!
In the ideabook we bring to you today, we will give you some tips to choose the best balcony or terrace for you, plus ideas on how to build this very special place in your home. Take advantage of these spaces that are already built, learn their shapes and styles, and they will certainly serve as inspiration. Adapt your favourite elements according to your budget and space at home, enjoy the best of them, and then tell us what to think of this selection! Come on!
Building a pergola or cover on the terrace can be a perfect solution, especially for housing in the most intense hours of sun. This environment can be enjoyed as a living room, an area for parties, or simply a practical space for day-to-day activities. The protection ensures that you may enjoy the outdoors with all the comfort of the interiors, adding materials such as wood or bamboo, metal, plastic, glass or transparencies in general.
Now, don’t fear, we’ve got you covered. Head on over and take a look at homify’s very own guide on building your won pergola! If you're still having trouble, though, you can always enlist the help of a great homify professional.
What do you think about a dining room outdoors? This extra space is perfect for those lazy days, and can be easily straightened out with suitable furniture and a little imagination to the details that can make it unique. You can follow this example and do it with rustic flooring, outdoor furniture and some gardening goodies. This is the perfect solution to enjoy the best evening with your friends!
If you want to expand the social area of your home, this is the best tip: create a terrace as an extension of social areas. Thus, you can install your extra space to fill the family with joy and have new environments to enjoy. Who wouldn’t want a place to share with everyone without having to be inside the house?
In this case we see an idea that includes an additional wooden platform or deck, extending the garden area. Above all, we see here created a setting with contemporary elements and comfortable furnishings.
This external, yet intimate room invites us to sit and read a good book in the evening, away from the noise of the house and away from city traffic. Here, a cosy place is designed on a cool terrace. We can see the designers chose a cold floor suitable to their style and budget, as well as a guard railing that protects the inhabitants but does not compromise the view.
The main highlight is the comfortable furniture to complete the setting. Finally, we have a space where you can add little plants, flowers, vases and any other elements matching this atmosphere which is so special.
What do you think of eating outdoors while sunbathing? This extra space is perfect for those lazy days where we can include suitable furniture and bring imagination to the details that build a unique and exclusive terrace. Here the main choice involved the rustic floor in wood, which blends perfectly with the wooden furniture and contrasts with blue prints. Thus, the atmosphere is cheerful, fun and very inviting!
If the space on your balcony or terrace is more or less great, you can afford to replicate a social area. A sofa, some outdoor chairs, or a table with chairs. We can say that your outdoor living space will be ready for the next meeting or anniversary. Just add some ornaments like flowers and an appropriate table cloth, colourful balloons and relaxed elements. All you need now is to bring some snacks, wine and beer and enjoy the social area outside!
Ah! What delight it is eating and cooking outdoors! Here we show you a special grid, complete beside a perfect sink and countertop. The bench allows you to prepare delicious meals that are braaid, baked and grilled right there. The space also comes with a cooler to keep drinks cold. This is an excellent solution to invest in on the terrace. Have you ever thought that your dream space could be achieved with these tips?!