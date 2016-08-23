6 spectacular fireplaces right here in South African homes

Everybody loves a good fireplace, in whichever form it may come. Whether it is a classic fireplace with a chimney, a bonfire in the backyard, or even a braai, a fireplace just adds that something to a space to raise it to the next level. As humans, we have always been drawn to fire—hypnotised by it, in fact. Something about the undulating flames can make us stare into those red depths for hours.
There is also an undeniable social benefit of a fireplace. If it's a classic one in the living room, it provides a central space for the family to gather around. If it's the braai, well, we all know how South Africans love braaiing and what a default social occasion it is!
So, today on homify, we will bring you a list of 6 spectacular fireplaces that are sure to make you want one for yourself. The best part of it is, these are all models available to you right here in South Africa! All of the fireplaces featured here comes to us from Hyper Lighting and Fires, based in Cape Town.
Join us now to explore these six proudly South African fireplaces that you could also have in your own home!
We start off our list with an indisputable classic. This black stove fireplace is a model which has been used for decades, and which now has become popular yet again. For this reason, this design is both nostalgic and modern, and can be used in a wide array of interior spaces. In this living room, which is neutrally-coloured and minimally furnished, it brings a subtle rustic charm.
Next up we have a braai—the absolute essential of a South African home's back yard. This is, however, no ordinary grill, as it comes with a state of the art installation which is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. The wooden panelling which surrounds it also gives the ensemble a warm charm.
This option is quite a bit different than the previous two, as it leans towards to more opulent side. This gas fireplace is the personification of elegance in this ultramodern home, and the minimalism employed in the design is undoubtedly effective.
Back to the wood-burning stoves, this model provides a little extra. The beautiful cast-iron design of this stove just adds an atmosphere of romance and charm to any space, and is well worth the investment if you want to beautify your home as well as keep it as functional as possible.
Here we have another gas fireplace in an extended linear fashion. This one, however, is nestled in a wall of gorgeous marble, making it the epitome of luxury and elegance.
We leave you with one last great South African fireplace design, and this one emphasises utility. This grill can be easily added to an outdoor fireplace, home extension, or even the main kitchen. It comes with an efficient extractor fan to ensure it's viability indoors.
So, that's all folks! We hope you enjoyed this list of fireplaces, and that you are ready to light the logs for a family evening or a social braai!