6 spectacular fireplaces right here in South African homes

Everybody loves a good fireplace, in whichever form it may come. Whether it is a classic fireplace with a chimney, a bonfire in the backyard, or even a braai, a fireplace just adds that something to a space to raise it to the next level. As humans, we have always been drawn to fire—hypnotised by it, in fact. Something about the undulating flames can make us stare into those red depths for hours.

There is also an undeniable social benefit of a fireplace. If it's a classic one in the living room, it provides a central space for the family to gather around. If it's the braai, well, we all know how South Africans love braaiing and what a default social occasion it is!

So, today on homify, we will bring you a list of 6 spectacular fireplaces that are sure to make you want one for yourself. The best part of it is, these are all models available to you right here in South Africa! All of the fireplaces featured here comes to us from Hyper Lighting and Fires, based in Cape Town.

Join us now to explore these six proudly South African fireplaces that you could also have in your own home!