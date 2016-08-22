A beautiful South African home that you're going to love

Digging up the most exciting architectural projects around the world is what we love to do here at homify, but when we find great ones in our very own South Africa, we are doubly excited about it. Today on homify 360‎°, we bring you just such a project, and we have no doubt that you will love it as much as we do!

Coming to us from the outskirts of Bloemfontein, Free State, we found a home (with some effort) amongst a forest of trees. Now, don't get the wrong idea, this is no forgotten and dilapidated house in the woods. No, this house was commissioned to be built around the trees! As part of the development of Oubos Echo Estate, Smit Architects were enrolled to build a house that will pay homage to the indigenous vegetation around, as well as respect the wildlife to the highest degree. The result, we are sure you will agree, is dreamy home amongst the trees that is sure to inspire eco-activists and romantics alike.

Does this idea tickle your fancy? Well join us on a visual trip to Bloemfontein and a tour around the beautiful Boshuis!