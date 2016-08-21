The makeover of an old South African farmhouse

Today we bring you another of our ever-popular before and after articles that inspire us all with the possibilities that can be realised when a little imagination and expertise are applied.
This one, however, is something a little different. This project relates to the renovation of a Bed and Breakfast, and what an impressive transformation it is! We will soon see how a bland shed is turned into a beautiful building to act as the sight of a renowned and romantic guesthouse. The best part? This marvellous transformation took place right here in our lovely country. We find this stunning site in our very own Bloemfontein, in the very heart of the country.
Join us to take a look at the process and product of this proudly South African transformation. We're sure you won't regret it for a moment!
The guesthouse we will see created here, is called Liedjiebos (song bush), and is located just outside of Bloemfontein, in the Free State Province. This seems like an apt name to us, since we will soon see melodic transformation to a building brimming with romantic harmony, just like a beautiful song. No wonder this Bed & Breakfast has been voted best in South Africa a number of times!
In these images, we can see what the professionals, Smit Architects, had to work with before, and what they managed to create in the end. The image on top show a shed which was not inhabitable in its original state, whilst the bottom picture shows us a completed structure, ready for numerous guests and a welcoming stay. All of this happened against the lovely backdrop of the Free State landscape.
In this next set of images, we get a better idea of the structural changes which had to take place in order for this Bed & Breakfast to come about. In the top image we can see the two original steel structures which the clients wanted transformed into an inhabitable building with rooms for the guesthouse.
In the bottom image, we can see that the original structures had been kept in place, but that the roofs were removed, the two units were connected with one another, and the entire building was covered in red brick.
The building is situated on a small holding, which meant a large property on which to complete the construction project, and a greater sense of privacy around the building for guests.
The clients who approached Smit Architects for the project also wanted to make the most out of the property surrounding the new, stunning building that they would soon be filling with guests. The owners of this Bed & Breakfast are very keen gardeners, and especially so when it comes to gardening with indigenous plants.
In this image, we can see the great work of their hands, in a bedding of succulents which is beautiful beyond compare. In the back, just alongside the house, we can also see two lovely Acacias which triumph above all other features to ensure that nature is the focus of the scene. This love for indigenous vegetation is not only environmentally friendly and proactive, but it also attracts guests to relish in the local landscape.
Indigenous or not, this a stunning garden to perfectly complement a modern masterpiece of a building. For more of this, take a look at some: More garden ideas for cutting edge homes.
Finally, we present you with a last look at this amazing Bed & Breakfast which had been created from such humble beginnings. Can you believe that those two dull sheds on a small holding could become this breathtaking building with so much charm? It really isn't hard to see why so many pilgrims choose this as a resting place on their journeys throughout the country or as a destination to spend a well-deserved holiday.
This vantage point and the time of day the picture had been taken provide us with a view of the building that really brings out it's melodic nature, and we can see the inspiration for the name of the place. This is certainly a location where you would find inspiration in equal quantities as rest and relaxation.