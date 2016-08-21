The makeover of an old South African farmhouse

Today we bring you another of our ever-popular before and after articles that inspire us all with the possibilities that can be realised when a little imagination and expertise are applied.

This one, however, is something a little different. This project relates to the renovation of a Bed and Breakfast, and what an impressive transformation it is! We will soon see how a bland shed is turned into a beautiful building to act as the sight of a renowned and romantic guesthouse. The best part? This marvellous transformation took place right here in our lovely country. We find this stunning site in our very own Bloemfontein, in the very heart of the country.

Join us to take a look at the process and product of this proudly South African transformation. We're sure you won't regret it for a moment!