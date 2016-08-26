A Johannesburg home with an interior you'll fall in love with

Today here on homify 360°, we get a dose of what local architectural talents are capable of. Spiro Couyadis Architects are well-known for their luxurious and sought-after designs, which is exactly why we’re so excited to showcase one of their fabulous pieces.

Located in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg on a spacious estate close to the Jukskei River, this house is all about the view – but not only the exterior one. The views that one gets when being inside the house are equally astonishing, as spacious layouts, natural light filtering through majestic windows, and raw materials adorning huge surfaces are what the interior settings are all about.

Let’s take a closer look…