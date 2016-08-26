A Johannesburg home with an interior you'll fall in love with

Today here on homify 360°, we get a dose of what local architectural talents are capable of. Spiro Couyadis Architects are well-known for their luxurious and sought-after designs, which is exactly why we’re so excited to showcase one of their fabulous pieces.
Located in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg on a spacious estate close to the Jukskei River, this house is all about the view – but not only the exterior one. The views that one gets when being inside the house are equally astonishing, as spacious layouts, natural light filtering through majestic windows, and raw materials adorning huge surfaces are what the interior settings are all about.
Let’s take a closer look…
First up, the front façade, and we’re not sure which to focus on more: the raw stone adorning select surfaces of the house, or the dazzling glows of light burning through the windows.
The house flaunts the modern look quite faultlessly, with in intermingling of cubic volumes conjuring up numerous eye-catching surfaces that demand attention.
As we said, it’s all about the view, and upon entering the interiors we are reminded of that: just scope out that breathtaking landscape seeping elegantly indoors, thanks to gigantic windows and glass doors.
But don’t overlook the elegant colour palette of the interiors, treating us to a delightful range of earth beiges, dark browns, and creamy hues, with a dash of hot red mixed in just for fun.
Walking on the top floor is similar to floating, thanks to the double-storey high ceiling and unique interaction between the ground- and top floors.
The style here takes a decidedly rustic-meets-industrial turn, but the aesthetic quality of the interiors stay strong and sturdy, thanks to the selection of décor pieces and expertly laid-out surfaces.
As nightfall approaches, those interior lights make the entire abode come stylishly alive, embracing the entire structure in a bright and dazzling glow.
And thanks to the generous range of glass panes, we get to see quite a lot of the interior setting as it glitters from the inside.
Notice the stylish backyard layout that includes a pool, spacious terrace, as well as numerous seating options that are perfect for a little al fresco socialising.
We conclude our glimpse at this South African stunner by checking out those unique furniture pieces on the poolside terrace. A few simple timber sticks stuck together transform into exceptional seating spots, flaunting a very African-meets-rustic style while simultaneously looking most comfortable and inviting.
Notice the strong contrast achieved between these rustic pieces and the ultra modern dining room chairs visible in the background.
Most definitely a unique creation that shows South African architecture is a stylish force to be reckoned with.
