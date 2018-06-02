​Three cool South African homes you can copy

Now for something decidedly grander – another open-plan style home which boasts no less than four bedrooms.

Raw stone surfaces seem to be one of the architects’ signature features, as they can also be seen here beautifully adorning select areas of the façade.

To contrast with the hard, man-made structure, patches of lush garden have been added to the front side, most notably framing the front entrance.

Shall we see what the back looks like?