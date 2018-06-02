​Three cool South African homes you can copy

Today we go local by showcasing some stunning residences located right here in South Africa. Created by De Mello Machado Architects, located in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, these three artistic renderings of South African homes are just the right combination of style, elegance, and luxury.
Shall we take a look?
First on our list is a single storey residence which boasts an open-plan layout with two bedrooms. Distinctly of the modern design style (just check out those linear arrangements, neutral tones, and lack of overly decorated surfaces), this house also hints at a rustic style due to the selected surfaces of raw stone on the outside, as well as the wooden beams.
Looking at the rear side, we can see that these surfaces are a bit more open due to the windows and glass doors placed here. Even though the house’s size is not too grand, the designers opted to include a charming little terrace at the back, perfect for catching some fresh air and/or enjoying some al fresco socialising.
Now for something decidedly grander – another open-plan style home which boasts no less than four bedrooms.
Raw stone surfaces seem to be one of the architects’ signature features, as they can also be seen here beautifully adorning select areas of the façade.
To contrast with the hard, man-made structure, patches of lush garden have been added to the front side, most notably framing the front entrance.
Shall we see what the back looks like?
It’s time for high-class entertaining and socialising at the back – who wouldn’t want to with a gorgeous layout such as this?
A shaded terrace provides adequate surfaces for relaxation and perhaps even some outdoor dining, while the balcony directly on top can do the same while also treating the owners to a much better view of the surroundings.
And what would a backyard get-together be without a stunning modern swimming pool?
Last but definitely not least: House De Lange, a three-bedroom design which also treats its owners to an open-plan layout.
Although differing somewhat from the previous two designs (for one thing, it doesn’t show off any raw stone surfaces), this beauty is no less a modern wonder. Just look at that fabulous little patch of flower bedding embedded in-between the garage and front entrance, the perfect opportunity to add some fresh colour to the neutral-toned façade.
Need some inspiration for your house’s front view? Then have a look at: Making a big impression with a small front garden.
Simply astonishing! The front view did not prepare us for the lush and tranquil look we would experience once we saw the rear side. Resembling an upmarket spa, the back side treats us to not only a wooden deck, selection of lush plants, and a shaded balcony, but also a fabulous swimming pool with an overflow.
From landscape designers to expert tilers, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.