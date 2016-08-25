A home in Fourways that the family filled with love, on a low budget

homify 360° is your daily fix of stylish and ultra fantastic architectural creations, in a multitude of settings worldwide. Today’s discovery keeps it local by transporting us to good old Jozi (Fourways, to be exact), where a modern house in a range of light neutral tones treats us to a very elegant setting – it looks as if the house belongs on a Hamptons beach with its pale tones, spacious layouts, and elegant surfaces.

But see for yourself what we mean…