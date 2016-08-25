Your browser is out-of-date.

​14 must-haves for an ultra modern kitchen

Johannes van Graan
homify KitchenTables & chairs
We all want our homes to look good. To show off our spaces with pride and hear those “oohs” and “aahs” from our guests as we show them our new window treatment, that impeccable focal wall in the living room, and the spotless quality of our hallway floors.

But if “in style” is what you want to be, there is something else you need to focus on – the quality of your kitchen. Fortunately, we can help with that as well, as we bring you 14 must-have elements that your kitchen needs to flaunt in order for it to be qualified as modern, trendy, and just super stylish.

Ready? Here we go…

1. A top griller

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

A gas stove griller is definitely one of the requirements if you want your kitchen to be regarded as “in”.

2. A ceramic stove

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Sleek, stylish, and eye-catching – it’s the ceramic stove, and it’s back in fashion!

3. Sleek and slim appliances

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Big and sturdy is a thing of the past – nowadays we opt for the sleek and slim look in the kitchen.

4. The right appliances

homify Modern kitchen
homify

That kitchen is a work space, but it also needs to provide the necessary luxury. Our choices for top appliances?  A food processor, blender, a built-in grill, a pancake/waffle iron, sandwich maker and toaster, and a mixer.

5. A stylish sink

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

Let your kitchen strike a fancy pose with its sink – elegant layout, stylish features, and a gleaming surface will all add a modern shine to your culinary space.

6. Monochrome tones

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Forget autumn red or ocean blue – nothing beats the fabulous contrast of black and white. Thus, opt for mixing in dark charcoal and crisp white into your kitchen’s colour palette.

7. Functionality

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Don’t forget to add these to your must-have appliance list: 

Countertop fryer 

- Stainless steel surface for cutting  

- A grill or retractable extractor fan.

8. Stainless steel

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

Nothing shines as expertly as stainless steel. So why would you not want to flaunt stylish appliances or surfaces adorned with this magnificent material?

9. Extra work space

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

That kitchen needs to be functional in addition to fabulous. So let’s throw in a beautiful island or elegant peninsula that not only offers up some additional prepping space for those dishes, but also helps out with extra storage opportunities. 

Seeking some inspiration? These 10 Gorgeous Kitchen Cupboards and Islands are sure to help.

10. Extra work space part 2

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

If an island is out of your price range, then think smaller. Tiny yet effective add-ons that still allow you more prepping space in your kitchen can be whipped up in an instant, as shown in our clever example above.

11. Clever storage

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®

Clutter is never in style, so it should not exist anywhere in your home. So let’s make use of some shelves, drawers, and cabinets to hide away those utensils, accessories, and anything else that don’t belong on a countertop.

12. A stunning backsplash

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

A backsplash is your ticket to some colour, character, and interesting pattern in your kitchen. Stone, tile, or stick-on wall decals can all add a little bit of “wow” to the right space.

13. Potted plants

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

The right plant/flower in the right pot/vase can make any room look gorgeous, even the kitchen.

14. Stunning lighting

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Ample lighting is required for you to indulge in kitchen cooking and socialising, so treat yourself to some elegant downlighters or wall sconces that will add the necessary glow to the heart of your home. 

From lighting designers to kitchen planners, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Have a look at our professionals page.

Which of our suggestions will you be adding into your kitchen?

