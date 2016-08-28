The breathtaking home that anyone would die for

Today, we are going to visit the beautiful city of Graz in Austria, where design professionals Love Architecture and Urbanism have built the most incredible oasis where residents can relax, unwind and feel at peace in the middle of the urban hub. The best part? The architecture is incredible!

We will explore the spaces in this home today, which bring tranquility and serenity to exterior and interior design. Perhaps we will pick up some tips for our own homes!

As Tich Nhat once said, Every breath we take, every step we make, can be filled with peace, joy and serenity.

With a house like this, it's that much easier!