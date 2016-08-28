8 small houses with breathtaking balconies to get inspired by

There are a lot large homes with small balconies or terraces, but there are many home designers who don't believe in the importance of the exterior space or exploiting an extension of the home to increase the area of the home.

Yet, balconies or terraces can completely transform your home, especially if it is small. It can visually and physically expand your living space, without cramping the space that already exists.

Even though people live in small houses, there is an increasing demand for exterior spaces where residents can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. These areas can be useful for meditating, reading, relaxing or even playing with the children.

This is why today we are going to look at 8 small houses with breathtaking balconies, from top professionals from around the world. These will completely inspire you!