8 small houses with breathtaking balconies to get inspired by

There are a lot large homes with small balconies or terraces, but there are many home designers who don't believe in the importance of the exterior space or exploiting an extension of the home to increase the area of the home.
Yet, balconies or terraces can completely transform your home, especially if it is small. It can visually and physically expand your living space, without cramping the space that already exists.
Even though people live in small houses, there is an increasing demand for exterior spaces where residents can enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. These areas can be useful for meditating, reading, relaxing or even playing with the children.
This is why today we are going to look at 8 small houses with breathtaking balconies, from top professionals from around the world. These will completely inspire you!
This is an excellent space for entertaining where the views of the surrounding city is integrated into the design of the balcony, creating an ideal place for fun times with family and friends.
The colours used throughout this space makes for an exhilarating design. Don't you love the modern chairs?
This area also features an outdoor braai space, where the residents can cook up a storm right above the bustling city.
Have a look at these: 7 clever and cool ideas for outdoor kitchens.
This is a home that has quite an unusual and eclectic design, but it opens up onto nature like a budding flower.
On the second floor, we can see how the designers have included a balcony while the bottom floor opens up onto a semi-circular marble floor. This connects the home with the exterior spaces flawlessly. The glass windows and doors also allow for the interior and exterior spaces to integrate.
This works in perfect harmony with the green spaces that surround the home, inspiring comfort and happiness.
This small wooden house is perfect for anyone who loves fishing or wildlife. This outdoor space is wonderful for napping, preparing food on the open flames and enjoying the golden sand that surrounds the home.
This is home features a wonderful and adventurous look and feel.
This medium-sized home features a glass facade, which opens the home up onto the nature that surrounds it.
The balcony overlooks the entire garden area, creating the perfect atmosphere to enjoy time with family or have a romantic dinner with your partner.
Also have a look at these: 10 total dream terraces.
In this home the backyard features a terrace that is packed with red flowers and green plants, which naturally enhance this space.
The garden features all sorts of raw materials including wood and grass, which contrasts beautifully with the white ceramic terrace flooring. The terrace is also sheltered, offering residents some protection from the sun.
This is the most wonderful place to enjoy some time in the fresh air, while remaining in the shade. How comfortable does the terrace furniture look?
In the design, the backyard was also converted into a wonderful terrace. The wall panel has been sculpted into beautiful little light houses, which illuminates the entire exterior space.
This is further enhanced by the warmth of the wooden terrace flooring.
The design of this house is very unique. The house itself is extremely small, only featuring a bathroom, bedroom and living room. The rest of the home spills outside, thanks to the transparent and coloured glass. This is a modern and innovative design that just can't be compared to anything else!
The glass wall ensures that the interior and exterior spaces flow seamlessly between one another.
This average home space was renovated and converted into a house with white and bright dominant tones. The terrace features rustic furniture, complete with a very earthy and natural look and feel that is simple yet incredibly effective.
The comfortable cushions add a splash of colour to the exterior space, while the hammock gives this space a Bohemian look and feel while providing the perfect spot to relax and enjoy the fresh air.