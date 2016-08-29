The thatch roof dream home

For some the idea of a thatched roof home might be something left for the fairy tales, but for others, this inherent Dutch architecture would be the perfect addition for their home. But wait until you see more from stylish modern home, it will definitely get you thinking about including some exciting and creative features such as this roof to make your home more attractive. Who says you can’t mix old-world ideas with modern home features? It’s definitely an upgraded and contemporary take on architecture that has been incorporated in homes throughout the ages.