Our 15 clever and affordable ways to improve your small kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern kitchen
A small kitchen is not the end of the world when it comes to decorating. There are a few amazing ways to make your tiny kitchen sizzle with style. This Ideabook is filled with some fantastic tips and tricks to add personality and attractive features to your kitchen, but in an affordable way. So whether you just need your kitchen to have more of a gourmet presence with functionality and practicality being the key focus. These amazing and creative ideas can your be just the change your kitchen needs to look spacious and stylish again.

1. Get creative with chalkboard paint and always have space for shopping lists

2. Turn those under-utilised corners into usable and super organised drawers

3. Add some extra sheves in your cupboard doors

A professional carpenter will get your cupboards looking tidy and organised again.

4. Free up drawer space by hanging larger utensils on the wall

5. Opt for longer and leaner bottom cabinets only give the kitchen a spacious look

This is a sleek and stylish kitchen design choice.

6. Go for high-rise shelves as a less bulky storage option

7. Stow away your chopping board safely and easily

8. Head for multifunctional style, like this informal dining and cooking area

9. Make your workspace movable

10. Invest in magnetic spice holders and save cupboard space

11. Super high shelving is fantastic for extra storage

12. Wine racks on the wall is a great worktio clutter remover

13. Store everyday pans on a rack above the stove and worktop

14. Bright colours are great to detract from small proportions

15. How about some funky lighting for a bright and airy atmosphere?

Here are 8 Great Rustic Kitchens to inspire you.

8 small houses with breathtaking balconies to get inspired by
Which tips will you most likely include in your kitchen?

