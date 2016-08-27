The restoration of a home with a small budget

Today, we are going to visit Marbella in Spain where home building professionals Rudeco Construcciones have taken a run down space and converted it into a magnificent open plan home that is as functional as it is attractive.

We will walk you through the ins and outs of the home during the construction phase and then reveal to you the final product—which will be a huge treat!

Let's take you through the process step-by-step. If you're in the process of building your own home, this will also make you feel better about it. You'll see that with a little bit of patience, you'll end up with with a fabulous result!