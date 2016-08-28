The spectacular Stellenbosch farmhouse

Today on homify 360, we visit a beautiful home set in the majestic farmland that is Stellenboch in the Western Cape, South Africa. It's about 45 minutes' drive from the hustle and bustle of Cape Town, but this serene and tranquil region is well-known for its vineyards, farms and sensational mountain views… something which this dynamic team of architects hoped to capitalise on. Since Stellenbosch is farmland, it would just be fitting that this home be styled as a modern farmhouse, with rustic elements and traditional detail being an absolutely gorgeous draw card. Panoramic views of the Stellenbosch Mountains await us to the east, while the world famous Table Mountain is visible to the west.