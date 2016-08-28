The spectacular Stellenbosch farmhouse

Today on homify 360, we visit a beautiful home set in the majestic farmland that is Stellenboch in the Western Cape, South Africa. It's about 45 minutes' drive from the hustle and bustle of Cape Town, but this serene and tranquil region is well-known for its vineyards, farms and sensational mountain views… something which this dynamic team of architects hoped to capitalise on. Since Stellenbosch is farmland, it would just be fitting that this home be styled as a modern farmhouse, with rustic elements and traditional detail being an absolutely gorgeous draw card. Panoramic views of the Stellenbosch Mountains await us to the east, while the world famous Table Mountain is visible to the west.
Our first look at this spacious home features a triple garage that shows the classic style of this family farmhouse. The white exterior along with the plant life is warm and cosy, while the pergola on the balcony makes this home a great place for entertaining and social activity.
This phenomenal farmhouse is multi-leveled house has a strong modern design, an idea that the team of architects opted for to allow natural light and fresh air to enter the home at all angles. The balcony offers panoramic views, which makes this elegant home away from the suburbs worth the journey.
From this perspective we can admire the geometric shapes and design work that went into making this sensational home so stylish and sophisticated, and with so many sliding doors creating entrances to the garden area, the outdoors are an extension of the interior living spaces. Here's another stunning South African home: A Cape Town home undergoes a stunning transformation.
The modern kitchen is located on the upper level of the home and enjoys views of the Stellenbosch mountains and the Simonsberg.
This image displays the exterior of the home, showcasing just how many windows and doors add cosiness and comfort to the interior.