​The timber cottage you'll fall in love with

What were to happen if a homeowner and architect put their creative minds together to conjure up a new residence? Well, something such as today’s homify 360° discovery, which is most definitely something for the record books!
Call it a rustic beauty or call it a timeless classic, the point is that this timber cottage creation has all the style, charm, and fancy features to make anyone (even those of us who like our design styles to be ultra modern and glamorous) a bit green with envy.
Don’t believe us? Then see for yourself…
They say never to judge a book by its cover, but we can’t help but fall in love with this structure already!
Stacked in horizontal fashion, the wooden logs of the front façade ensure a most stunning feature for this little cabin. Combined with curved roof shingles and generous-sized glass panes, this house combines a good dose of elements to make for a most striking structure.
Checking out the interior setting, we are surprised to find just how modern and contemporary the setting is. Yes, those rustic wooden logs are still on full display, although the furniture and décor pieces take a more sleek and elegant turn.
Just see how fabulously those polished concrete floors enhance the effect of the incoming sunlight.
Artificial lighting fixtures (whether they’re wall sconces, table lamps, or ceiling downlighters) are great, but nothing beats a good dose of sunshine streaming indoors. It would seem the owner and architect duo of this house agrees with us, for they have ensured that windows and glass doors were inserted at seemingly all angles throughout the house, allowing that natural light to come streaming most graciously indoors.
Isn’t it incredible how every element in this home (both inside and out) has been designed to ensure a most stylish way of living? Those high ceilings define the living room spectacularly, making for an airy and generously spacious setting, while the furniture and built-in pieces all play their parts with precision to help keep up a stylish and comfortable lifestyle.
Notice the layout of the coffee table and sofas – not only do they make for a beautiful contemporary display, but they are also placed in such a manner to create an intimate and social ambience.
Along with the natural light, a fabulous landscape view also comes flooding in, most notably from the upstairs space, where the sanded-back timber provides a breathtaking backdrop for wall art and numerous accessories.
A good dose of colour provides some clever contrast for this room, neatly balancing out the neutral tones of the timber.
Doesn’t that raised bean bag chair look like the ultimate chilling spot to enjoy some “you” time? Imagine getting lost in a good book whilst savouring a cup of tea (or glass of wine) while listening to the soft rainfall gently hitting that generous window in front of you…
We conclude our quick tour of this house with an exterior night shot, because seeing how this log cabin lights up as soon as the sun sets is non-negotiable.
A rustic little timber cottage that pulls the rug out from under us once we set foot inside, treating us to a fabulous dose of modern style – most definitely not something for everyone, yet this residence is sure to find a comfy spot on numerous people’s ‘favourite homes’ list!