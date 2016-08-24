​The timber cottage you'll fall in love with

What were to happen if a homeowner and architect put their creative minds together to conjure up a new residence? Well, something such as today’s homify 360° discovery, which is most definitely something for the record books!

Call it a rustic beauty or call it a timeless classic, the point is that this timber cottage creation has all the style, charm, and fancy features to make anyone (even those of us who like our design styles to be ultra modern and glamorous) a bit green with envy.

Don’t believe us? Then see for yourself…