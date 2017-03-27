​10 perfect ideas for that South African braai

Barbecues, grilling, woodworking, landscaping, DIY—we love all of these things. But if there is just one thing South Africans are well-known for, it is how to throw together a decent braai. But seeing as this is homify and a stylish space is what we strive for, we thought it appropriate to recommend 10 spots that can help you with your next back-yard braai session.
So, whether it’s at the pool, in the middle of the garden, or on the terrace, these 10 spots are sure to inspire you to pull a bag of charcoal closer…
If your palate likes the taste of all dishes (meaning a single steak on top of a braai is not enough), may we suggest this brick-clad beauty that comes complete with a pizza oven?
Your love for the modern style needs to show not only in your cooking, but also in your cooking zone. Thus, this monochrome terrace is the perfect spot to complement your love for the glamorous.
We know that a braai is not only about grilling up a piece of meat; it’s about the ambience around the fire too. So then how about this setting that doubles up as an outdoor living room with a fireplace, complete with comfy rattan couches where we can have a proper sit-down?
We think this outdoor braai spot resembles a kitchen island, which is just perfect for those of us who want our settings and styles to be a cut above the rest. Besides, any model that allows us to cook and have a relaxing sit-down while we dine gets our vote of approval!
Summer is on its way, which means splashing about and lounging by the pool is most definitely in the near future. For all that, as well as grilling up some mouth-watering dishes, how does this poolside braai area grab you?
Of course to do a braai just perfectly right, you need practical space for those dishes, sauces, and selection of drinks. And we think this rustic-style braai is just pure perfection, as it offers up ample prepping space as well as storage areas for that charcoal/firewood.
And look – another pizza oven!
That gang of friends is big, and everyone has their own unique tastes and dislikes – we get it. That is why we recommend this exceptional beauty above, which will allow you to grill up a multitude of different dishes at once, from steak and chicken to seafood and roasted vegetables.
Multi-tasking just got so much easier.
In addition to that braai space, one also needs to set up stylish and comfortable spots where everybody can enjoy those delectable meals. We think this outdoor dining area is just perfection, as it is bright and open, allows us stunning views of the surrounding garden, and has ample table- and floor space for everybody to move about comfortably while having a great time.
That weather not playing along? Then take your socialising indoors – it might not be the same as with an open fire and a piece of steak sizzling on top, but this kitchen layout (complete with indoor grill) still offers up all the basics required for a good time (and a great meal).
We close off with a real stunner: an entire outdoor kitchen area that has it all: prepping space for those dishes, storage compartments for all the necessities, and even a bar area where the friends can have a seat while discussing those crucial events, like the last game’s scores.
Just place that scrumptious slab of meat on the grilling area underneath the extractor fan at the far back!