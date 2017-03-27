​10 perfect ideas for that South African braai

Barbecues, grilling, woodworking, landscaping, DIY—we love all of these things. But if there is just one thing South Africans are well-known for, it is how to throw together a decent braai. But seeing as this is homify and a stylish space is what we strive for, we thought it appropriate to recommend 10 spots that can help you with your next back-yard braai session.

So, whether it’s at the pool, in the middle of the garden, or on the terrace, these 10 spots are sure to inspire you to pull a bag of charcoal closer…