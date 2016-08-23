​The suburban dream home that will inspire you

Is the hustle and bustle of city life for you, or do you dream about finding your own little haven out in the quiet suburbs? Great big lawns, white picket fences, and an overall tranquil ambience.
Sound good to you? Then you are sure to love your homify 360° discovery – a dream house in the quiet suburbs. Brought to us by Polish firm Archon, this modern structure flaunts a decadent dose of luxury, glamour, and charm, and is here to serve as inspiration for your own living space back home.
Let’s get inspired!
In addition to being practical, a house needs to flaunt a certain look, doesn’t it? Well, look no further than this creation if that “look” you want is stylish, elegant, and eye catching.
In this artistic rendering, we can see the aesthetic quality that radiates from this modern residence. Just look at that spacious balcony above the garage and parking bay. And see how creative the architects were by incorporating clean concrete and timber panelling to achieve a most modern façade.
Continuing the modern beauty of the façade, the interior rooms most definitely also have something to show us. Up first is the living room, flaunting an ultra stylish look of contemporary beauty. Modern furniture and sleek décor are the basis of this stylish foundation.
And although neutrals rule the colour palette, we can’t overlook the welcoming warm tones of reds and yellows that help to make this space that much more inviting.
Apart from looking super stylish, this living room also gets full marks in terms of layout. With the emphasis placed on conversation, the chairs and sofa are arranged in such a manner that the homeowners and guests can enjoy easy and uninterrupted socialising. Adequate space has been left open around the sitting area, allowing for comfortable movement as well as “breathing” room for the furniture and décor elements.
From the living room to the heart of the home – yes, the kitchen, and we are most pleased to see that the sleek and modern style continues in all its glory here too.
The colour palette is based on the classic contrast of black and white, livening up the space ever so slightly with red accents in the form of select furniture and accessories.
But don’t overlook the fresh greens, both the potted ones in the kitchen as well as those freshening up the exteriors, visible through the kitchen windows.
Time to see what the house’s layout looks like, and what better way than to consult the architectural plans?
As we can see from this upstairs plan, the master suite enjoys an en-suite bathroom, while the remaining two bedrooms (most likely intended for the youngsters) get to share a bathroom. And opening up onto the spacious balcony we saw earlier (and right opposite the staircase) is a modest little seating corner, which can be the ideal space for reading and relaxing.
Need some inspiration for your youngsters’ bedroom? Take a look at: 6 tips your kid would love in their bedroom.
It should come as no surprise that this dream home looks equally fabulous from the back. But its beauty truly reaches new levels once twilight approaches, because as soon as those lights come on, this family home starts glowing most stylishly.
And yes, a gorgeous swimming pool is located at the back, adding just one more advantage to this dreamy family home.
Most definitely suburban living done right!