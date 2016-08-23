​The suburban dream home that will inspire you

Is the hustle and bustle of city life for you, or do you dream about finding your own little haven out in the quiet suburbs? Great big lawns, white picket fences, and an overall tranquil ambience.

Sound good to you? Then you are sure to love your homify 360° discovery – a dream house in the quiet suburbs. Brought to us by Polish firm Archon, this modern structure flaunts a decadent dose of luxury, glamour, and charm, and is here to serve as inspiration for your own living space back home.

Let’s get inspired!