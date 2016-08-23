​Taking a close look at a prefab home you'll love

As with all things, architecture continues to evolve. And one of the most interesting developments in recent times is prefabricated homes.

Often referred to as prefab homes, or just prefabs, these specially created constructions are manufactured off-site in advance, usually in standard sections that can be easily shipped and assembled to wherever required. Think of it as building a house and then moving it to wherever required.

Today’s homify 360° discovery takes a look at your typical prefab building, albeit one that flaunts a most modern look.