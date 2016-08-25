5 small but fabulous bathrooms

There is always a strong battle between creativity and a small space.

Bathrooms that are only 0.5 with a narrow space can be quite a challenge when it comes to interior design and decor, but today at homify, we are going to show you how with some innovation, you can create the most stylish bathroom on the block.

By picking five of the top small bathrooms from around the world, designed by some of the top professionals, we will learn how we can truly work with a lack of space.

Let's take a look!