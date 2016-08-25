The Cape Town beauty with a secret

The Mother City is one of our favorite places in the world with its turquoise ocean, beautiful Table Mountain and impressive tourist attractions.
The real estate in Cape Town is an attraction in itself. Beautiful pieces of architecture litter the coast with jaw-dropping style and incredible designs.
Today, we are going to take you to the Atlantic Seaboard, where Marvin Fair Architects have built a beautiful and comfortable home underneath Table Mountain, which features panoramic views of the surrounds.
This design is an example of how nature and modernity collide, thanks to the expert eye of design professionals.
Let's take a look!
The first glimpse that we get of this home shows us that this is no ordinary structure. It spreads over several layers and takes up a good few square metres of space.
The designers have gone for a very simple and effective facade, however, which makes this piece of architecture anything but ostentatious, despite its size. The white plastered walls work in harmony with the stone facade, allowing the home to blend into the mountainous background subtly, while still standing out for its modern look and clean lines.
The designers have made the most of every square metre of property available, opening the house up onto a beautiful terrace area and swimming pool. Throughout the home, we will see a wonderful integration of exterior and interior spaces.
If we look a the garden and swimming pool area from this angle, we can see how the home fits snugly into the landscape, while still offering panoramic views of Table Mountain behind it and Lion's Head across from it. On the left, out of the picture, is the expansive Atlantic Ocean.
This garden and pool area has been designed so that the residents can take full advantage of the views, while they are swimming, playing games on the freshly manicured lawn or sunbathing on the patio.
The swimming pool itself is a very sleek and modern design, surrounded by a wooden deck. This brings an earthy look and feel to the space but is also an incredibly functional material. It lasts in all weather conditions and you aren't likely to slip if you get out of the pool with wet feet.
The stone wall next to the swimming pool adds that gorgeous little rustic and earthy touch to the space.
If we head into the dining room, we can see how glass windows and doors ensure that the home is constantly connected to the exterior spaces and the surrounding view.
A long, narrow window frames Lions Head like a piece of artwork in this room, while the large glass sliding doors lead out onto a terrace, visually expanding the living space.
The designers have gone for neutral furniture in this space, including a high quality wooden dining room table and white chairs. The decor is simple, subtle and sophisticated.
The dining room spills out onto an outdoor dining area, which features a similar wooden table that we saw inside as well as white chairs.
This is the perfect space for entertaining in the fresh air, while admiring the gorgeous views that surround this space.
The glass banisters that surround the balcony ensure maximum safety for the family, while still ensuring that not even a slither of the view is blocked off.
Couldn't you imagine hosting dinner parties out here in summer, with these incredible ocean views?
The dining room spills into the other rooms in the house, where the open plan design makes for a very spacious and airy look and feel.
The abundance of glass doors and windows not only serve to integrate the interior and exterior spaces. They also allow natural light to flow into this space, which is reflected and enhanced by the white walls. The wooden floors and wooden furniture bring a more warm and homely touch to the interior space.
We can also see that the designers have added some stone cladding to the interior walls, bringing in that earthy touch. This connects the interiors to the exterior spaces visually, while enhancing the cocoon-like effect that this home has on the residents and visitors.
We end off our tour looking at the gorgeous infinity pool, which is featured on one of the balconies in the house.
This pool is surrounded by glass, which makes it feel like it has no barriers or boundaries. When you are swimming in this pool, you feel like you are apart of the ocean or floating in mid-air!
This smaller swimming pool is a more private space, where residents can enjoy a cool dip in summer. It's also an example of cutting-edge design.
Everything about this home is gorgeous, trendy and functional!