The Cape Town beauty with a secret

The Mother City is one of our favorite places in the world with its turquoise ocean, beautiful Table Mountain and impressive tourist attractions.

The real estate in Cape Town is an attraction in itself. Beautiful pieces of architecture litter the coast with jaw-dropping style and incredible designs.

Today, we are going to take you to the Atlantic Seaboard, where Marvin Fair Architects have built a beautiful and comfortable home underneath Table Mountain, which features panoramic views of the surrounds.

This design is an example of how nature and modernity collide, thanks to the expert eye of design professionals.

Let's take a look!