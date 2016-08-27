Your browser is out-of-date.

15 sneaky ways to hugely improve your small kitchen

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects
Having a small kitchen doesn't mean you can't have a super stylish and super functional space. With technology and all the sharing of ideas available, just about any space can be hacked and turned into a wondrous room where you can achieve just as much as someone with a gigantic kitchen can. Well, almost! It's just about thinking creatively. 

Not all of us have creative, interior focused minds and it can be super difficult to come up with action plans that will actually work. The good news is, we've compiled this list of 15 clever ways to get the most out of your space and they're all relatively easy to put into place. From getting the most out of existing storage space to displaying bits and pieces in more creative ways, we've got you covered. 

1. Ditch the top cupboards and opt for long, lean bottom cabinets for a bigger feel

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Turn those unusable corners into super organised drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

3. Add racking to the inside of cupboard doors

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

4. Hang utensils on the wall to free up drawer space

Dining homify
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

5. Paint the inside of a cabinet door with chalkboard paint to help with shopping lists

Dining homify
homify

Dining

homify
homify
homify

6. High-level shelving offers less bulky storage than cupboards

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Get creative with your chopping boards. This one is amazing!

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

Kitchen remodelling in South Bristol

Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects
Dittrich Hudson Vasetti Architects

8. Make everything multifunctional. An island can be a dining spot and a cooker top!

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

9. Put bulky items on castors to make them movable

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. If you have a large fridge, invest in magnetic spice holders and get all the jars out of the cupboard

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

11. Use every bit of space possible by adding super high shelving

Chalet Gstaad, Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

Chalet Gstaad

Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design
Ardesia Design

12. Don't clutter up worktops with wine racks, put them on the wall!

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

13. Hang your pans on a rack above the cooker

​Hardvendel Design, Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

​Hardvendel Design

Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design
Hardvendel Design

14. Use bright colours to detract from small proportions

Mediterranean Style Rencraft
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Small kitchen, big bold colour! Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Small kitchen, big bold colour!

Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

15. Install funky lighting to make the room feel airier and lighter!

Synergy of Light and Space, The Myers Touch
The Myers Touch

Synergy of Light and Space

The Myers Touch
The Myers Touch
The Myers Touch
The restoration of a home with a small budget
Which of these ideas was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section!

