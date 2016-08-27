Your browser is out-of-date.

The perfect dining room according to your zodiac

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist dining room
In this edition of homify, we have a look at home to choose Zodiac inspired décor and accessories for your dining room. It’s a fun way to add colour, vibrant style and textured materials to your home, even if you don’t really believe that your life can be governed by the alignment of the stars. The dining room of a home is usually filled with good company, great food and lively conversation and debate. These 12 inspirational images will add pizzazz and personality to your home, so go on and add your star sign symbolism and personality to your décor for an even more amazing interior. Consider the facets of your character that is attractive, charismatic and stylish and your home will be cosy, warm and friendly.

Aries: Cheerful and playful

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table SOAP designs Modern dining room
SOAP designs

Venus Boardroom/Dining Table

SOAP designs
SOAP designs
SOAP designs

Fiery Arians love being in a cheerful and bright environment. A courageous colour palette may be intense for some, but it’s the comfortable and informal detail that brings that Arian life to this dining room party.

Taurus: Warm and welcoming

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style dining room
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Earthy and warm hues such as these are the best way to showcase the love of tradition and serious style that is undoubtedly the favourite environment of this star sign.

Gemini: The intellectual

Difficult Run Residence, Robert Gurney Architect Robert Gurney Architect Modern dining room
Robert Gurney Architect

Difficult Run Residence

Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect
Robert Gurney Architect

For Geminis, the intellectual and intelligent living space is a must when considering décor, which is why the library has been incorporated into the dining area. This air sign also requires a room that is well-ventilated and drenched in natural light.

Cancer: The family room

Loreto, FEF Arquitectas FEF Arquitectas Modern dining room
FEF Arquitectas

FEF Arquitectas
FEF Arquitectas
FEF Arquitectas

Cancer, being the most maternal Zodiac sign values a homely and cosy dining room décor with traditional and classic style being the core focus.

Leo: The lap of luxury

Dining room at the Chester Street House Nash Baker Architects Ltd Classic style dining room
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Dining room at the Chester Street House

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

Leo’s feel most comfortable in an opulent environment that is worthy of royalty and lavish style. Yellow and gold are their favourite colours since they are ruled by the sun and this dining room décor is just perfect.

Virgo: Immaculate

CASA VC - BARRIO SAN SEBASTIÁN- FUNES, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Minimalist dining room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Because Virgo’s value perfection, minimalist style is the best choice for their home décor. And this dining room showcases the ideal balance between neutral colours, clean lines and dynamic lighting.

Libra: The scales

The Nook, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Modern dining room
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Nook

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

Since Libra’s are always in search of balance, this dining room is a great way of being comfortable in a stylish environment that is chic, elegant and perfectly lit.

Scorpio: Some drama

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style dining room
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Formal Dining Room, The Wilderness, Wiltshire, Concept Interior

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Scorpio’s love drama and mystery, so this darker hued colour palette is instantly attractive and eye-catching, while the candles add an air of mystery, magic and romantic luxury too.

Sagittarius: Always on the move

Dining set Deja Ooh Industrial style dining room
Deja Ooh

Dining set

Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh
Deja Ooh

Because Sagittarians love to escape routine and mundane tasks, this folding chair can be utilised in every corner of the home, whether it be graciously at the dining table or outdoors for that barbecue under the sun. You may want to call a carpenter to create some interesting furniture for your home too.

Capricorn: Traditional and classic

homify Classic style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Capricorns work hard to achieve their dreams and therefore adore everything solid, traditional and classic, which is why this tasteful dining room is the ideal design for this star sign.

Aquarius: The gregarious

projecte virreina, degoma degoma Modern dining room
degoma

degoma
degoma
degoma

Aquarians love being surrounded by friends and family, and this dining room is great for socialising and entertaining. The eclectic décor is attractive, while the shabby chic chair combination is cosy and comfortable.

Pisces: A seaside inspiration

homify Industrial style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This eccentric water sign needs to be reminded of the seaside and beach in every way, strong blues, courageous corals, and terrific turquoise all bring forth the sensitivity and adoration that Pisces has for water, the ocean and marine life. If you need more star sign inspiration, here are: Small Kitchens for Each Zodiac Sign.

The stunning but warm family home you'll die for
Would you consider decorating your dining room with your star sign in mind?

