The perfect dining room according to your zodiac

In this edition of homify, we have a look at home to choose Zodiac inspired décor and accessories for your dining room. It’s a fun way to add colour, vibrant style and textured materials to your home, even if you don’t really believe that your life can be governed by the alignment of the stars. The dining room of a home is usually filled with good company, great food and lively conversation and debate. These 12 inspirational images will add pizzazz and personality to your home, so go on and add your star sign symbolism and personality to your décor for an even more amazing interior. Consider the facets of your character that is attractive, charismatic and stylish and your home will be cosy, warm and friendly.