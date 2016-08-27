Your browser is out-of-date.

Three great South African prefabs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HOUSE PILLAY
In this edition of homify 360, we take a look at three fantastic South African home designs, each having its own sensational features that represents the personality of the homeowner. And although these homes are rendered images of what the final architectural design will look like, that doesn't make the idea any less amazing. Each image showcases modern and sophisticated styled living spaces, that will make for an aesthetically attractive and eye-catching structure from any perspective.

Pretty from the street

HOUSE STEENKAMP
T4 Architects

HOUSE STEENKAMP

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

This home is simple and stylish and it would make for a great choice for a modern family. The architects took elegance, modernity and natural light into account when designing this home, from the geometric shapes to the adorning greenery, but wait until you see the garden!

Lounging around

HOUSE STEENKAMP
T4 Architects

HOUSE STEENKAMP

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

This rendered version of what the garden will look like once this home has been completed is unbelievable, from the sensational sundeck and terrace area to the swimming pool and lawn and even the outdoor dining space. Just think about how this comfortable exterior can easily become an extension of the home interior.

Spacious style

HOUSE SCHOEMAN
T4 Architects

HOUSE SCHOEMAN

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

The second home that we are viewing today, is spacious and inviting. It's a splendid idea for a double storey South African home that enjoys fresh air, simple detail and of course an unbelievable amount of natural light to make the interior warm and cosy.

Welcoming entrance

HOUSE SCHOEMAN
T4 Architects

HOUSE SCHOEMAN

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

The entrance of this South African home is welcoming, warm and friendly. And with all this space, just imagine how amazing this home will be once completed and in morning light! The garage and entrance is definitely an attractive feature of this home exterior.

So contemporary

HOUSE PILLAY
T4 Architects

HOUSE PILLAY

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

This home architecture is so modern, minimalist and contemporary. It's a proud and large home that will be a jaw-dropping addition to any street. It's a fantastic way of showcasing South African architecture and will definitely make a comfortable home for a large family or a great place to entertain many guests.

Sleek and sophisticated

HOUSE PILLAY
T4 Architects

HOUSE PILLAY

T4 Architects
T4 Architects
T4 Architects

The outdoor area of this home is welcoming and spacious. Enjoy a simple morning at the poolside or work on your tan in the afternoon, how about inviting some relatives over for an amazing outdoor dining experience, starting with sundowners at dusk? If you need some inspiration for your exterior, here are: 10 Colourful South African Style Facades.

A Johannesburg home with an interior you'll fall in love with
Which of the three home designs was your favourite?

