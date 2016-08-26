Your browser is out-of-date.

25 avoidable small home decorating disasters

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Sommerraum am Wasser, ZappeArchitekten ZappeArchitekten Bedroom
So although modern homes can often be styled as a result of personal choice or in trends that are currently fashionable, there are some major design choices to avoid especially when decorating a small home. The homify team have compiled a list of décor faux paus that promise to save you time, effort and of course money when upgrading the design of your home. So whether you are searching for the perfect sofa, considering colour choices for your living room or even just adding accessories to your home, this Ideabook has you covered!

1. Keep cupboards to a counter top level in a small kitchen to make the kitchen look more spacious.

homify Kitchen
This kitchen design is traditional and chic.

2. Separate living spaces in a studio apartment, this will allow your home to feel larger

Altbau Sanierung, Design Design Kitchen
3. Create the illusion of ceiling height by hanging your curtains higher

Design Schiebegardinen | Schiebevorhänge | textile Raumtrenner, Bilderwelten Bilderwelten Windows & doors Curtains & drapes
4. Choose furniture that fits into your space perfectly, too big can look overwhelming and too small can just look odd

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
5. Embrace patterns and use them well

GP&J Bakers wallpaper homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
6. Stick to one colour for the walls to avoid them looking patchy and disjointed

K.T.K Evi İstinye, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
7. Large items of furniture in the centre of the room will drown the space, so consider placement and layout

The Kingston Four Poster Bed, TurnPost TurnPost BedroomBeds & headboards
8. Think carefully about accessorising in your home, don’t include items just for aesthetic purposes as this will only add clutter

1950s Jungle Kin Chair DUNCOMBE OXLEYS BedroomSofas & chaise longue
9. Adding a mezzanine level is a great way of using your ceiling height to its maximum potential

homify Nursery/kid’s room
10. Moveable partitions are a great way to separate spaces without cutting off areas of the home with permanent walls

Sommerraum am Wasser, ZappeArchitekten ZappeArchitekten Bedroom
11. Natural light can have an amazing effect on the space of a room

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
12. Maintain the visual flow of the room by utilising the same colour when transitioning from room to room

Appartamento CM, MIROarchitetti MIROarchitetti Modern living room
13. Add some accent materials to personalise an all-white interior

Loft ZURITA. Madrid, Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Beriot, Bernardini arquitectos Kitchen
14. Utilise each corner if you have many belongings to store

shelfbar floating shelves - bespoke corner bookcase shelfbar HouseholdStorage
15. Avoid collecting and hoarding clutter

A Luminom base with a Cool Blue Mini Desk Globe Bellerby and Co Globemakers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
16. Create practical and functional spaces

Квартира для молодой девушки, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Kitchen
17. Add extra storage wherever you can to avoid clutter, allowing your home to feel more spacious

homify Kitchen
Add clever storage with the help of a carpenter.

18. Get creative with your display techniques

Le contemporain épouse l’ancien, mllm mllm Kitchen
19. A large mirror can make the world of difference in space for a small home

Otty mirror Mirrors by Ottilie Living roomAccessories & decoration Wood White
20. Be bold and brave with your choice of materials and textiles

DISCO | PILLOW Studio Lisa Bengtsson HouseholdTextiles
21. Accept the small size of your home and don’t imagine that it is larger than it actually is

Apartment renovation, GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI GIULIANO-FANTI ARCHITETTI Living room
22. Fresh flowers are a great idea to make any room feel fresher, so don’t worry about them taking up unnecessary space

Large cream/pink Peony stem Dust HouseholdPlants & accessories Pink
23. Consider ideas to make your furry friends feel safe and at home too

Katzenhöhle und Katzenkorb in einem, katzenkugel katzenkugel HouseholdPet accessories
24. A hallway is great for adding extra storage space

Under Stairs Storage, buss buss Corridor, hallway & stairs Storage
25. A garage is an excellent space-creating resource for a home

An Extraordinary Garage Makever with wall cabinets and bike storage Garageflex Garage/shed White garage storage,wall storage,bike storage,golf,bikes,cycling,workbench,resin floor,garage floor,flooring,garage,garageflex
Here are: 8 Common and Avoidable Decor Mistakes.

The Cape Town dream home you'll die for
Which home decor mistakes have you made?

