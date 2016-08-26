25 avoidable small home decorating disasters

So although modern homes can often be styled as a result of personal choice or in trends that are currently fashionable, there are some major design choices to avoid especially when decorating a small home. The homify team have compiled a list of décor faux paus that promise to save you time, effort and of course money when upgrading the design of your home. So whether you are searching for the perfect sofa, considering colour choices for your living room or even just adding accessories to your home, this Ideabook has you covered!