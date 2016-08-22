​From small and shabby to modern and lovable

When there is definitely no more hope left for a house (we’re talking when it has reached that point where no amount of paint of new scatter cushions can make a difference anymore), then usually the next best thing is to tear it down and start from scratch.
Luckily, it doesn’t happen too often that a home reaches that state – and it just so happens that our ‘before and after’ piece today is an example of such a residence. Like with all things, the passing of time had left a mark (or quite a few, rather) on this once-stylish space. However, when the word “renovation” was mentioned, it was only some time that was needed (together with a good dose of creativity and hard work) for this house to become fabulous once more.
Let’s take a look…
Not the most enticing living room, is it? Dull-looking walls, tired furniture that are horribly outdated, and floors that look as though their golden days have been over for quite some time.
But remember that this is homify, and where there’s a will, there is always a stylish way…
Don’t get us wrong – we love a good dose of neutrals as much as the next person, but in all honesty we cannot recommend this type of space. There is just too much beige and muddy brown to keep this heart of the home (a.k.a. the kitchen) beating strongly and stylishly.
But as the room is not too small and it gets lots of natural light, we can already see that it has loads of potential…
We really thought we had seen it all, but this bathroom has surprised us completely (and not in a good way).
Mosaic tiles flaunting a look that is somewhere between disturbing and hideous cover the floors and walls, in a brown that nobody should ever see in any room (least of all a bathroom).
Let’s not even mention the tacky toilet and mismatched shower curtain.
All right, enough of this unsightliness, time to see some beauty!
Now this is much better – thanks to the ingeniousness of Germano De Castro Pinheiro, the living room now sports a very luxurious look. The ugly tiles have vanished, and now we treat ourselves to a sleek and shiny laminate wooden flooring surface.
Every furniture piece is new, blending wonderfully together with the new space and colours. And fortunately the fireplace was privy to the modern makeover, for it now flaunts a streamlined new look to fit in marvellously with the rest of the room.
Now this is a space where we can whip up some five-star meals! The beige palette has upped and left, and we couldn’t be happier. The new kitchen is a dazzling space of white tones and sleek surfaces – a dream come true.
Notice how those glossy surfaces reflect the incoming light we said had so much potential. It makes the kitchen look even bigger and more welcoming.
In addition to a fresh new look, the kitchen also now flaunts a new storage system: utensils are now neatly hung on the wall in size order, adding some more sleekness to this new heart of the home.
In all honesty, we are still reeling from those brown tiles – but this sleek makeover most definitely helps to ease us into a new state of stylish relaxation. Splendid makeover job!
Smooth white walls are the perfect touch for this cleansing space, while glass and mirror surfaces help to bounce the reflecting light around. Warm timber features and sky-blue textiles interrupt the white colour palette ever so slightly, adding most welcome touches to this prim and proper new space.
