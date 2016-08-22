​From small and shabby to modern and lovable

When there is definitely no more hope left for a house (we’re talking when it has reached that point where no amount of paint of new scatter cushions can make a difference anymore), then usually the next best thing is to tear it down and start from scratch.

Luckily, it doesn’t happen too often that a home reaches that state – and it just so happens that our ‘before and after’ piece today is an example of such a residence. Like with all things, the passing of time had left a mark (or quite a few, rather) on this once-stylish space. However, when the word “renovation” was mentioned, it was only some time that was needed (together with a good dose of creativity and hard work) for this house to become fabulous once more.

Let’s take a look…