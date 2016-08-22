​The Stellenbosch home with a perfect pool

Today on homify 360°, we not only keep it local but also fantastically lekker, as we set foot in the scenic Stellenbosch, home to vineyards, mountains, and lush landscapes. Thus, what better location than to build a modern house that caters for the elegant-conscious, right?

That is exactly what the architects at Reinier Brönn said to themselves when they begun work on this project, which was for a UK-based client. With lots of emphasis being placed on the veranda, the house also enjoys superb views of the surrounding scenery – how else in a place like Cape Town?

Let’s see some detailed images…