​The Stellenbosch home with a perfect pool

Today on homify 360°, we not only keep it local but also fantastically lekker, as we set foot in the scenic Stellenbosch, home to vineyards, mountains, and lush landscapes. Thus, what better location than to build a modern house that caters for the elegant-conscious, right?
That is exactly what the architects at Reinier Brönn said to themselves when they begun work on this project, which was for a UK-based client. With lots of emphasis being placed on the veranda, the house also enjoys superb views of the surrounding scenery – how else in a place like Cape Town?
Let’s see some detailed images…
Flaunting a delicious mix of whites and creams, the house stands beautifully on a lush green lawn. A slight touch of warm timber adds some character to the façade, with various corners, nooks, twists and protrusions informing us that the house’s design is anything but straightforward.
A very spacious veranda links up the front entrance with other features, including the garage and the guest bedroom, which is situated on the ground floor.
Rather than make an architectural statement itself, the house places lots of emphasis on its surroundings – just look at that superb view of the mountain and stretched-out landscape in the distance.
It should be noted that the house’s structure bears a slight resemblance to the Cape Dutch-styled houses of yesteryear, although a strong dose of linear designs and modern style can be seen throughout the façade.
We just couldn’t resist a view of the entire house along with the mountains in the backdrop, to get that unparalleled view that so many capetonians (at least those who live among the vineyards) enjoy on a daily basis.
From this angle, we can also see that the residence is quite spacious, with numerous windows, balconies, and terraces to help that gorgeous exterior view seep indoors.
It should come as no surprise that the house’s back yard is the main socialising area – just look at all the features included. We have a swimming pool, stylish loungers, a shaded terrace with various seating options, as well as an outdoor dining spot for those fabulous summer evenings when al fresco dining is anything but negotiable.
