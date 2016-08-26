Your browser is out-of-date.

21 spectacular but affordable bathrooms

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Are you in need of a bathroom revamp that won’t leave you broke? Well, homify has compiled a list of 21 amazing ideas that will transform your bathroom and leave your home neat and tidy again! So whether you are thinking of a sleek and modern design or just including a few new accessories to perk up that old-fashioned style, there is something to suit your bathroom. We’ve looked at all perspectives of style, from the most classic and traditional to the modern minimalist inspired and even attractive Mediterranean bathroom design ideas.

1. Rustic factor

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

A rustic style bathroom is a great choice in any home, so consider some raw wooden beams for the flooring and opt for a spacious porcelain bath tub to recreate this luxurious and comfort design.

2. Simple and elegant

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

This bathroom is attractive and simple, with elegant lighting adding chic style to the space, along with a gorgeous green plant for a fresh look.

3. Drift wood inspired

Chalet - Megeve Fr, Andrea Rossini Architetto Andrea Rossini Architetto Rustic style bathroom
Andrea Rossini Architetto

Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto
Andrea Rossini Architetto

incorporating drift wood into the decor is not only inexpensive, but will also create that cabin inspired bathroom decor that is rustic and classic.

4. Zen space

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Scandinavian style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

A bathroom needs to be a great place to unwind and relax, and with the neutral colours and pebble pathways, you may never want to leave. 

5. Like a hotel

VILLA - GASSIN, PASSAGE CITRON PASSAGE CITRON Mediterranean style bathrooms
PASSAGE CITRON

PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON
PASSAGE CITRON

You are probably most relaxed and at peace while on vacation, so opt for a hotel inspired bathroom such as this to add tranquility to your home.

6. Concrete luxury

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4 SegmentoPonto4 Country style bathroom
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

Industrial flair is a trendy idea for any bathroom decor, and when paired with gold retro lighting, the concrete is unbelievably elegant. 

7. Dark contrast

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

So while bathrooms can be bright and brilliant, there is something attractive and elegant about a darker tone such as this slate grey example, that when combined with the white sink and bath tub creates the perfect contrast. 

8. Consider some geometrics

MIESZKANIE POKAZOWE NA OŁTASZYNIE, Q2Design Q2Design Scandinavian style bathroom
Q2Design

Q2Design
Q2Design
Q2Design

Adding geometric shapes such as these grey and white tiles are the perfect way to bring some quirky style into your design.

9. Nice and neutral

Ristrutturazione Appartamento sul Mare, Architetti Porto Cervo Architetti Porto Cervo Modern bathroom
Architetti Porto Cervo

Architetti Porto Cervo
Architetti Porto Cervo
Architetti Porto Cervo

By incorporating muted and neutral shades and modern fixtures and fittings, the bathroom is perfectly classic and contemporary, while being tasteful and trendy for years to come. 

10. A loft

Dachaufstockung eines Einfamilienhauses, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN Modern bathroom
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

This is a great idea for those thinking about adding extra bathrooms to their home, a loft is ideal and can make for a great serene space too, and when paired with a skylight, this bathroom is brilliantly illuminated.

11. Simplicity

Box doccia con porta scorrevole, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
GAL srl

GAL srl
GAL srl
GAL srl

A simple bathroom such as this will be trendy and tasteful. It's a style choice that can never go wrong.

12. A spot of colour

Un appartamento in centro, Mario Ferrara Mario Ferrara Modern bathroom
Mario Ferrara

Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara
Mario Ferrara

An eclectic and colourful bathroom is a great choice for those who love to be quirky and unique.

13. For the love of shabby

L'envers du décor, Pixcity Pixcity Mediterranean style bathrooms
Pixcity

Pixcity
Pixcity
Pixcity

There’s just something so cosy about shabby chic style, so make use of those uneven walls or exposed brick and bring that rustic and traditional décor to your bathroom.

14. Tiny and stylish

Cases Singulars de l'Empordà - Tras Samària 14, Pals, TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño Rustic style bathroom
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño
TONO BAGNO | Pasión por tu baño

Just because your bathroom is small, doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish, this bathroom décor makes perfect use of each and every corner, while a well-it mirror is a must in every home.

15. Some glitz

PIETRA E NUOVI INTONACI - BAGNO CASA P, Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi BathroomSinks
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto—casarmonia progetti e servizi

Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto—casarmonia progetti e servizi
Giuseppe Maria Padoan bioarchitetto - casarmonia progetti e servizi

Who says that you can’t have a luxurious looking bathroom on a budget? Add some detail with a decorative mirror and your bathroom will instantly look more glamourous.

16. Transparency

Bagno Zona Note Casa Mazzara due, Alfonso D'errico Architetto Alfonso D'errico Architetto Modern bathroom
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto

Alfonso D'errico Architetto
Alfonso D&#39;errico Architetto
Alfonso D'errico Architetto

Glass shower doors are a great way to instantly modernise and enhance the space in a smaller bathroom, and this large mirror that illuminates the bathroom even further is a perfect choice too.

17. Accessories

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Bring a personal touch to your bathroom by incorporating vases, photographs and some artistic pieces into the space, and if shelves are what you need before you can get started, then contact a joiner to get yours fitted.

18. White bathroom

Casa - Studio, ARCHILAB architettura e design ARCHILAB architettura e design Modern bathroom
ARCHILAB architettura e design

ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design
ARCHILAB architettura e design

19. Dare to be

HOTEL VILLA VIGNOLA - VASTO (CH), CERAMICHE MUSA CERAMICHE MUSA BathroomDecoration Pottery
CERAMICHE MUSA

CERAMICHE MUSA
CERAMICHE MUSA
CERAMICHE MUSA

A memorable bathroom needs to be different, and these patterned tiles will definitely make your bathroom more memorable and funky.

20. Perfection

Viviendas Centro Histórico Valencia, Singularq Architecture Lab Singularq Architecture Lab Modern bathroom
Singularq Architecture Lab

Singularq Architecture Lab
Singularq Architecture Lab
Singularq Architecture Lab

Another style choice that cannot be wrong, regardless of the chaotic home. The simple and neutral colour scheme, modern fixtures and fittings, natural light and fantastic mirror makes this bathroom decor a top design.

21. Mediterranean inspiration

homify Classic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

We promised a Mediterranean inspired bathroom, and this blue tile and wooden cabinet decor cannot be anything else. It will make for a tranquil yet fascinating bathroom choice even if your home is located far from any seaside or ocean view. Here are: 7 Bathrooms Perfect for South African Homes.

From a dump to a delightful, super pretty home
Which bathroom idea are you most likely to recreate?

