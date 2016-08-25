The breathtaking Bedfordview family home

Our first glimpse at this pleasant South African home takes us to the terrace area in the backyard. It's a perfect social space and an elegant extension of the interior. Spending mornings on the terrace in the sunshine is a great way to get started with that cup of coffee, or how about catching a tan on the sunbeds while drifting off to sleep in the afternoons? And while the swimming pool might be quaint, it will make the world of difference during those days when the sweltering heat gets too much for the residents.